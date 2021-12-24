Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Jefferson County prosecutors will ask judge to resentence Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 20-30 years in prison

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said she would ask the judge during a hearing Monday to resentence Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Colorado Sun staff & wire report
5:38 AM MST on Dec 24, 2021

The district attorney’s office that prosecuted a trucker who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver will request a reduced term of 20 to 30 years.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement Thursday evening she would ask the judge during a hearing Monday to resentence Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, for the April 25, 2019, crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction,” King said. “This sentencing range reflects an appropriate outcome for that conduct, which was not an accident.”

Aguilera-Mederos’ legal team said a term of 20-30 years in prison is still too long.

“Although we are glad to have the district attorney acknowledge the unjust sentence that was handed to our client, this sentence is still not consistent with the precedent of prior similar cases throughout the state of Colorado and the entire country,” attorney Leonard Martinez said in a written statement. “We plan to move forward and to keep all options open in achieving justice for Rogel, including the possibility of clemency from Gov. Polis.” 

Recommended

How Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence could be shortened by the court, and the power Colorado’s governor has to intervene

District Court Judge Bruce Jones imposed the sentence against Aguilera-Mederos on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law.

“I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” the judge said during the hearing.

FILE – This 2019 photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department shows Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted in October 2021 of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver in April 2019, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13 to 110 years in prison. (Lakewood Police Department via AP, File)

Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges, testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck. Prosecutors argued he should have used a runaway ramp designed for such situations.

Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters say the 110-year sentence is deeply unjust, and truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause, using hashtags like #NoTrucksToColorado and #NoTrucksColorado.

Nearly 5 million people have signed a petition asking for Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to be commuted or reduced. 

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Colorado Sun staff & wire report

Read More:

The Latest

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him

The Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress on Christmas Eve, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST

Culture
The Associated Press
1 minute ago

Jefferson County prosecutors will ask judge to resentence Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 20-30 years in prison

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said she would ask the judge during a hearing Monday to resentence Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Crime and Courts
Colorado Sun staff & wire report
2 hours ago

Colorado has finalized its congressional redistricting, but don’t forget about your powerful county commission

Some counties won’t redraw their commission-district lines until 2023, thanks to a deadline extension granted by Colorado lawmakers

Politics and Government
Thy Vo
3 hours ago

COVID closed Mesa County school kitchens. Students got them reopen.

Student chefs stepped up to fill a void left by COVID-19 outbreaks, other respiratory illnesses and staff shortages that had challenged the Grand Junction school district since classes began.

Education
Nancy Lofholm
and
The Colorado Trust
4:10 AM MST

See more stories