Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Lauren Boebert apologizes to Muslims after her remarks about Ilhan Omar

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Boebert's remarks and urged Republican leaders to repudiate Boebert's remarks.

The Associated Press
2:50 PM MST on Nov 26, 2021
Third District Rep. Lauren Boebert takes the stage at the Western Conservative Summit on June 19, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)

By James Anderson, The Associated Press

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert tweeted that “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks this holiday break. In it, she says she and a staffer were taking a Capitol elevator when she saw an alarmed Capitol police officer running toward them. She said she turned to her left and spotted Omar standing beside them.

“”Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert recalled saying, drawing laughs from her audience. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.'”

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted late Thursday. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.”

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalized,” Omar continued. “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”

Telephone calls and emails seeking comment from Boebert and Omar weren’t immediately returned Friday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Boebert’s remarks in a Friday statement urging GOP House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders to repudiate Boebert’s remarks.

It said Boebert’s allusion to a backpack is an “Islamophobic smear that all Muslims are terrorists,” as well as her use of the term “jihad squad.”

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR’s national deputy director, told CNN Friday that “to make this disgusting joke, misuse an Islamic term, is beyond the pale.” Mitchell explained that “jihad” is a sacred term referring to “any struggle taken up for the sake of God,” including charity work and fighting for social justice.

Omar and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib sometimes refer to themselves as “the squad.”

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Lauren Boebert apologizes to Muslims after her remarks about Ilhan Omar

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Boebert's remarks and urged Republican leaders to repudiate Boebert's remarks.

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
2:50 PM MST

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of public-lands ban

Long-awaited Interior Department report recommends hiking federal royalty rates for oil and gas drilling, which have not been raised for 100 years.

News
The Associated Press
2:23 PM MST

Our readers’ favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

Turkey crepes, cranberry oatmeal, “leftover pie” and more classic recipes from readers of The Sunriser newsletter.

News
Eric Lubbers
8:52 AM MST

Douglas County leaders are not considering a mask mandate

Hospital beds in the county are filling up

Coronavirus
Elliott Wenzler
6:21 AM MST

See more stories