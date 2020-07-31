The Colorado Sun
Denver Public School Board Member, Angela Cobián speaks to a large crowd of protesters in front of the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in City Park during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 7, 2020. (Kevin Mohatt, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado will declare racism a public health crisis

Staffers at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urged the declaration after the coronavirus pandemic exposed heightened inequality in health, treatment

Health Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

DENVER — At the urging of Department of Public Health and Environment employees, Colorado will join other state and local governments in declaring racism a public health crisis.

The pending declaration addresses diversity inside the department as well as the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on people of color, The Denver Post reported Friday. It comes amid the ongoing national reckoning over race following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

MORE: Why now? The roots (and possible future) of Colorado’s reckoning with racism past and present

Department employees had sought the declaration since June, the Post reported. Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said the state will join other state and local governments, including Jefferson County, in declaring racism a health crisis.

Black and Latino residents comprise nearly 5% and 36%, respectively, of COVID-19 cases in Colorado, and nearly 7% and 22%, respectively, of virus-related deaths. Blacks comprise just nearly 4% of the state’s population; Latinos, 22%, the health department says.

The department’s roughly 1,554 employees include 64 Black and 149 Latino employees.

Rising Sun

Our articles are free to read, but not free to report

Support local journalism around the state.
Become a member of The Colorado Sun today!

$5/month

$20/month

$100/month

One-time Contribution

The latest from The Sun

News Primary category in which blog post is published

5 found dead after fire in northeast Denver; police say they found evidence of arson

The Denver Police Department says it will "be providing full logistical and investigative support in this matter."

Business Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado increases tax on oil and gas operators to fund a $3.4 million shortfall in regulators’ budget

The drilling industry supported the move after the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opted not to increase the tax by a larger margin

Education Primary category in which blog post is published

College in Colorado will be different this fall, but not cheaper

Coronavirus upended most everything about the on-campus college experience, including classroom debates, dorm life and schedules. Students say that should be reflected in their tuition bills.