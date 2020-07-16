Here is Denver Public Schools’ draft plan for returning to school in person

This story was originally published by KUNC public radio, the NPR affiliate for Northern Colorado. More at kunc.org.
Singing would be prohibited. So would fans, portable cooling units, or anything else that could circulate classroom air — and possibly, the coronavirus. Masks would be required, and students would have to sit at desks all facing in the same direction. There would be no sharing of pencils or markers, no visitors, no field trips, and perhaps a shorter school day.
That’s a glimpse at what school could look like next month if Denver Public Schools reopens campuses to in-person learning five days a week, according to a 61-page draft planning document obtained by Chalkbeat. Denver, like other districts across Colorado, switched to remote learning in March in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19.
While Denver has announced a full-time return, it’s not a sure thing: COVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado, and the district said in a letter to families Wednesday that it remains “ready to adjust our plans if health conditions change.” The district plans to release more details Monday.
What is sure is that if buildings do reopen next month, the school day won’t look the same.
Here are some of the rules and guidelines laid out in the planning document, which has been shared with district officials and school principals. District spokesperson Will Jones said the information is not final. District leaders are using it to plan next steps, he said.
