The Colorado Sun
The common areas of a three-bedroom/two-bathroom condo belonging to Denver resident Eva Bray is pictured in the Ogden Flats building of Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado’s governor extends order requiring 30-day warning before an eviction

While the extended order doesn't outlaw evictions, it's aimed at giving tenants more time to secure enough money to prevent being removed from their homes.

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

See more

Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday extended his order requiring landlords to give 30 days notice to tenants who are late on their rent before initiating an eviction as fears grow about scores of Coloradans losing their homes because of the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 IN COLORADO

The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

  • MAP: Known cases in Colorado.
  • TESTING: Here’s where to find a community testing site. The state is now encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested.
  • WRITE ON, COLORADO: Tell us your coronavirus stories.
  • STORY: 10 charts that show why the coronavirus pandemic may be about to get a lot worse in Colorado

>> FULL COVERAGE

The 30-day warning mandate is now in effect through Aug. 11. It was initially set to expire on Monday.

Normally, landlords have to give tenants 10 days notice that they are behind on their rent before initiating an eviction.

While the extended order doesn’t outlaw evictions, it’s aimed at giving tenants more time to secure enough money to prevent being removed from their homes.

Colorado’s unemployment rate was 10.2% in May and more than 500,000 have sought jobless benefits from the state.

Housing advocates have warned that as many as 450,000 renters could face being evicted in the coming months.

MORE: Read Gov. Jared Polis updated executive order on evictions.

In April, Polis outlawed evictions except in cases where public safety was at risk. But he chose not to continue the mandate into the summer, much to the dismay of housing advocates.

Democratic state lawmakers were working to pass legislation that would have extended Polis’ eviction moratorium, but a deal at the Capitol last month fell short .

The governor on Sunday also encouraged local governments to suspend or eliminate restrictions on how many unrelated people can live in the same house, as well as policies limiting the number of days people can stay in a hotel room.

Rising Sun

Our articles are free to read, but not free to report

Support local journalism around the state.
Become a member of The Colorado Sun today!

$5/month

$20/month

$100/month

One-time Contribution

The latest from The Sun

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Medics in Colorado dosed 902 people with ketamine for “excited delirium” in 2.5 years

101 fire and rescue agencies in Colorado are allowed to administer ketamine. In 17% of the instances when they used the drug for "excited delirium" serious complications arose.

Education Primary category in which blog post is published

Jeffco Public Schools becomes second Colorado district to announce school year will begin fully remote

Jeffco is planning to begin in-person classes for students on Sept. 8

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

A Colorado woman’s knee surgeon was in-network. The surgical assistant wasn’t — and billed $1,167.

Even before any other medical bills showed up, Izzy Benasso received a notice from someone whose name she didn’t recognize