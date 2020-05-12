Colorado passes 1,000 coronavirus deaths, 20,000 cases

Colorado passed the grim milestone of 1,000 coronavirus deaths and 20,000 confirmed and probable cases on Tuesday a little more than two months after the disease was first confirmed to have reached the state.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is also now confirmed to be in 60 of the state’s 64 counties.

The total number of fatalities through Tuesday afternoon was 1,010, an increase of 21 deaths over the number reported on Monday. Many of those newly reported fatalities appear to have happened days or weeks ago, as the state collects information on deaths that weren’t previously linked to coronavirus.

Denver has, by far, the most coronavirus fatalities at 214. It is followed by Arapahoe County, which has had at least 183 deaths through Tuesday afternoon.

Roughly half of the state’s coronavirus fatalities have been among residents of nursing homes and senior care centers.

The deaths by county are:

Denver – 214

Arapahoe County – 183

Weld County – 117

Jefferson County – 67

Adams County – 84

El Paso County – 81

Boulder County – 56

Douglas County – 29

Morgan County – 22

Broomfield – 20

Larimer County – 19

Chaffee County – 16

Pueblo County – 12

Montrose County – 11

Eagle County – 8

Routt County – 6

Gunnison County – 6

Unknown county of residence – 3

Montezuma County – 3

Logan County – 3

Teller County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Kit Carson County – 2

Garfield County – 2

Elbert County – 2

Alamosa County – 2

Summit County – 2

Ouray County – 1

Otero County – 1

La Plata county – 1

Delta County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Clear Creek County – 1

Even as the number of deaths and confirmed and probable cases have risen, Gov. Jared Polis says the rate of infection has dropped to one of its lowest levels since the crisis began in Colorado.

Hospitalizations were at 563 on Tuesday, down from their peak of 888 on April 14. Only a fraction of the state’s critical-care ventilators are being used.

However, public health officials worry that as restrictions on Coloradans’ movement are lifted, cases, hospitalizations and deaths could tick back up. Doctors say they are better prepared this time around for another wave of patients, and the state has built out capacity as an insurance policy.

