Colorado Sun wins 10 first-place awards in state press contest, including public service prize

The Colorado Sun won 10 first-place awards in the Colorado Press Association journalism contest, including the prestigious Public Service award.

The Sun took first place in Investigative, Education, Business, Agriculture and Health, among other categories in the contest’s large Class 7 division. The Sun’s nine first-places in the Editorial Awards portion of the contest were the most of any large news organization (The Sun’s 10th first-place was for informational graphics in the Photo and Design category). The Sun also was recognized with four second-place awards.

The Sun was awarded top recognition in Public Service for its Capitol Sunlight Project, which provides a citizen’s guide to lawmaking and lobbying in Colorado. It includes the Polis Promise Tracker, which tracks the promises Gov. Jared Polis made in his 2018 campaign and any progress he has made in achieving them.

The Denver Post won eight first-places in Editorial Awards and an additional four first-places in the Photo and Design category. The Colorado Springs Gazette won six first-place Editorial Awards, one first-place online award and four Photo and Design firsts.

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages. Stay on top of it all. Let us bring Colorado’s best journalism to you. Get our free newsletters.

The press association awards, announced Tuesday, followed The Sun’s strong showing in the four-state Top of the Rockies competition, in which it picked up 28 awards — including 14 first-places.

First place

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages. Stay on top of it all. Let us bring Colorado’s best journalism to you. Get our free newsletters.

The latest from The Sun