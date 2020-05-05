If your work or personal life has shifted to videoconferencing, maybe you’ve felt this, too

Zoom
When I am listening
looking at these faces
I feel how we are all together.
It is when I speak
that the space shouts out where I am
off-kilter vertiginous alone.
Maria Berardi is a poet living in Bailey.
