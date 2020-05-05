If your work or personal life has shifted to videoconferencing, maybe you’ve felt this, too

Zoom

When I am listening

looking at these faces

I feel how we are all together.

It is when I speak

that the space shouts out where I am

off-kilter vertiginous alone.

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries and learn how to submit your own here.

Maria Berardi is a poet living in Bailey.

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages. Stay on top of it all. Let us bring Colorado’s best journalism to you. Get our free newsletters.

The latest from The Sun