The Colorado Sun

If your work or personal life has shifted to videoconferencing, maybe you’ve felt this, too

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Write On, Colorado Primary category in which blog post is published Opinion
Maria Berardi

See more

Zoom

When I am listening

      looking at these faces

          I feel how we are all together.

It is when I speak 

     that the space shouts out where I am

          off-kilter      vertiginous     alone.

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries and learn how to submit your own here.

Maria Berardi is a poet living in Bailey.

Rising Sun

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages.

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Denver pastor and coronavirus victim to leave hospital after seven weeks on ventilator

'They keep calling me their miracle, like I’m some kind of miracle or something.'

News Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado’s attorney general joins colleagues in seeking federal probe into meatpacking industry

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the state attorneys general noted that the four largest beef processors control 80 percent of the industry

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado Supreme Court removes second Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Lorena Garcia, from primary ballot

Garcia is vowing to challenge the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling in federal court, saying the decision "violated the people of Colorado's right to support their candidate."