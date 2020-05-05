It seems time has slowed during coronavirus. And our persistence gets us — nowhere.

Snail Slog

We’ve been wrested from the others

in a sudden moment,

unprepared, unshriven, as though

the mythic Rapture has come,

and most have risen into eternity,

while we, the left behind, now wander house and days,

avoiding touch

like magnets turned in fear.

Words thin, days flatten,

tempers burst and fizzle.

Hours plod like plough horses,

and the days,

those former tumbleweeds of bounding time,

come to rest in empty fields.

We lie, spatchcocked, on couches,

basting in possibility,

then decide to build strength

with just a small doze

before searching for something

new to do.

The sun stays high,

hours to go before we slip

between the sheets for yet another dream-

distracting version of day’s alter ego.

We search for auguries in clouds,

read the scatter of stones, signs

that surely a merciful immanence will soon

wave a wand and turn it all to loess,

loose and drifting

toward some vague reward

for our tireless tenacity and cussed perseverance.

Nothing changes.

Kirsten Morgan is a poet who lives in Golden.

