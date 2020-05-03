Pilot dies after small plane crashes in western Colorado

One person is dead after a small plane crashed on Sunday morning while trying to land at an airport in western Colorado .

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. at Delta’s Blake Field Airport. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office said the plane — a single-engine, propellor Rans S-12 — crashed on the airport’s property.

The pilot was the only person aboard. “Upon arrival, emergency crews confirmed that the sole occupant of the plane, the pilot, was deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the crash.

The name of the pilot has not been released.

