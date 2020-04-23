The Colorado Sun
Members of the Colorado National Guard assist San Miguel County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment with a COVID-19 drive-up testing station in Telluride on March 17, 2020. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Reed)

Colorado coronavirus deaths reach as many as 552 as cases pass 11,000

Arapahoe County is the first county to log more than 100 deaths, new data release shows.

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

See more

Coronavirus deaths in Colorado reached as many as 552 on Thursday as the number of confirmed and probable cases of the disease in the state passed 11,000.

State public health officials have been reviewing death certificates to tally coronavirus fatalities, which was expected to up Colorado’s death count. The increase is not related to a spike in fatalities as only a handful of deaths have been reported in the past three days.

COVID-19 IN COLORADO

The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

  • MAP: Known cases in Colorado.
  • PHOTOS: A look at how different parts of Colorado are dealing with the pandemic.
  • TIMELINE: The moments that have shaped Colorado’s response to coronavirus.
  • WRITE ON, COLORADO: Tell us your coronavirus stories.
  • STORY: Why the end of Colorado’s stay-at-home order isn’t the end of you being stuck at home

>> FULL COVERAGE

Of the 552 deaths, 25 are considered “probably” linked to coronavirus because the decedent was a Colorado resident who had no known positive laboratory test for the disease, but their death certificate lists it as a cause of death.

Arapahoe County is the first county to log more than 100 deaths, the new data release shows.

The deaths by county are:

  • Arapahoe County – 101
  • Denver County – 98
  • Weld County – 70
  • El Paso County – 55
  • Jefferson County – 53
  • Adams County – 50
  • Boulder County – 25
  • Douglas County – 18
  • Larimer County – 15
  • Montrose County – 9
  • Morgan County – 8
  • Pueblo County – 7
  • Eagle County – 7
  • Chaffee County – 5
  • Gunnison County – 4
  • Broomfield County – 4
  • Teller County – 2
  • Routt County – 2
  • Pitkin County – 2
  • Out of state – 2
  • Montezuma – 2
  • Garfield County – 2
  • Alamosa County – 2
  • Unknown county of residence – 1
  • Summit County -1
  • Ouray County – 1
  • Logan County – 1
  • Kit Carson County – 1
  • Elbert County – 1
  • Delta County – 1
  • Crowley County – 1
  • Clear Creek County – 1

UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND

OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM.   BECOME ONE.

Underwriting

The state reported 11,262 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, through Thursday. Of those, 10,208 are confirmed cases and 974 are considered probable cases.

There are 873 people with confirmed coronavirus cases who are currently hospitalized. Another 211 people who are in Colorado hospitals are under investigation for having the disease.

Of the state’s 1,117 critical care ventilators, 419 are currently in use.

Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Denver’s stay-at-home order extended until May 8. Mayor says more time is needed to scale up coronavirus testing, tracing

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he made his decision after consulting with other mayors in the Denver area, suggesting the rest of the metropolitan area could soon follow his lead.

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado wins lawsuit against Trump administration over immigration, law enforcement money

Senior U.S. District Court Judge John Kane ruled that the U.S. Department of Justice must give Colorado its 2018 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant that was withheld.

Business Primary category in which blog post is published

Nearly 10% of Colorado’s workforce has filed for unemployment as coronavirus continues to pound economy

In the past five weeks, nearly 300,000 people have filed unemployment claims. In February, the state’s workforce was about 3.1 million.