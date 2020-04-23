Colorado coronavirus deaths reach as many as 552 as cases pass 11,000

Coronavirus deaths in Colorado reached as many as 552 on Thursday as the number of confirmed and probable cases of the disease in the state passed 11,000.

State public health officials have been reviewing death certificates to tally coronavirus fatalities, which was expected to up Colorado’s death count. The increase is not related to a spike in fatalities as only a handful of deaths have been reported in the past three days.

Of the 552 deaths, 25 are considered “probably” linked to coronavirus because the decedent was a Colorado resident who had no known positive laboratory test for the disease, but their death certificate lists it as a cause of death.

Arapahoe County is the first county to log more than 100 deaths, the new data release shows.

The deaths by county are:

Arapahoe County – 101

Denver County – 98

Weld County – 70

El Paso County – 55

Jefferson County – 53

Adams County – 50

Boulder County – 25

Douglas County – 18

Larimer County – 15

Montrose County – 9

Morgan County – 8

Pueblo County – 7

Eagle County – 7

Chaffee County – 5

Gunnison County – 4

Broomfield County – 4

Teller County – 2

Routt County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Out of state – 2

Montezuma – 2

Garfield County – 2

Alamosa County – 2

Unknown county of residence – 1

Summit County -1

Ouray County – 1

Logan County – 1

Kit Carson County – 1

Elbert County – 1

Delta County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Clear Creek County – 1

The state reported 11,262 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, through Thursday. Of those, 10,208 are confirmed cases and 974 are considered probable cases.

There are 873 people with confirmed coronavirus cases who are currently hospitalized. Another 211 people who are in Colorado hospitals are under investigation for having the disease.

Of the state’s 1,117 critical care ventilators, 419 are currently in use.

