The Colorado Sun
Calvin Moreno and Maria Flores-Rodriguez clean up after an activity in their preschool classroom at Shawsheen Elementary in Greeley on Thursday, December 12, 2019. (Valerie Mosley/Special to the Colorado Sun)

Colorado’s public preschool program was poised for growth. Will coronavirus derail everything?

In Colorado, where lawmakers are preparing for a budget hit of as much as $3 billion, the potential impact on recent early childhood gains is unclear.

Education Primary category in which blog post is published
Ann Schimke

Senior reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado.

See more

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters

Gov. Jared Polis took office last year with an ambitious early childhood agenda. In addition to free statewide full-day kindergarten, he sought a major expansion of Colorado’s state-funded preschool program.

COVID-19 IN COLORADO

The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

  • MAP: Known cases in Colorado.
  • PHOTOS: A look at how different parts of Colorado are dealing with the pandemic.
  • TIMELINE: The moments that have shaped Colorado’s response to coronavirus.
  • WRITE ON, COLORADO: Tell us your coronavirus stories.
  • STORY: Why the end of Colorado’s stay-at-home order isn’t the end of you being stuck at home

>> FULL COVERAGE

Now, everything from the state’s day-to-day priorities to its economic forecast has shifted, throwing the state’s preschool gains and plans for the future into question.

It’s a common storyline around the country right now, and national experts are worried that rollbacks in state-funded preschool seats and quality improvements will come at a time when more children than ever need strong early education programs.

W. Steven Barnett, senior co-director of the National Institute of Early Education Research at Rutgers University, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and the current and looming economic crisis pose considerable threat to state-funded pre-K.”

Asked about the likelihood of a new dedicated federal funding stream to protect public preschool enrollment and quality initiatives — one recommendation in a report released Wednesday by the research institute — Barnett didn’t sound particularly optimistic.

“Greater than zero is my best estimate,” he said. “The opportunity is to put some kind of set-aside in a larger pool [of money], whether it’s education dollars or human services dollars.”

In Colorado, where lawmakers are preparing for a budget hit of as much as $3 billion, the potential impact on recent early childhood gains is unclear.

Read the rest of the story here.

Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Denver’s stay-at-home order extended until May 8. Mayor says more time is needed to scale up coronavirus testing, tracing

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he made his decision after consulting with other mayors in the Denver area, suggesting the rest of the metropolitan area could soon follow his lead.

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado wins lawsuit against Trump administration over immigration, law enforcement money

Senior U.S. District Court Judge John Kane ruled that the U.S. Department of Justice must give Colorado its 2018 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant that was withheld.

Business Primary category in which blog post is published

Nearly 10% of Colorado’s workforce has filed for unemployment as coronavirus continues to pound economy

In the past five weeks, nearly 300,000 people have filed unemployment claims. In February, the state’s workforce was about 3.1 million.