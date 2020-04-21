7-year-old boy fatally shoots his 3-year-old sister in Westminster

A woman was arrested after her 7-year-old son accidentally shot his younger sister to death after finding an unsecured and loaded shotgun at the family’s home in suburban Denver.
Police in Westminster say the boy found the gun Tuesday morning and shot his 3-year-old sister while playing. The mother, 24-year-old Michaela Dawn Harman, was in the home at the time and has been charged with child abuse resulting in death – criminal negligence.
UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND
OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM. BECOME ONE.
It’s not yet clear if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.
The boy and another of his younger siblings are in the temporary care of Jefferson County Human Services.
No other information was released.
The latest from The Sun
- Judge places Democratic U.S. Senate candidate who only collected half the necessary signatures on primary ballot
- Skier killed in Summit County avalanche was prepared. But strong winds, fresh snow created a deadly slab.
- All Colorado schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year
- Colorado’s $7.4 billion share of “forgivable” coronavirus loans includes handful of multimillion-dollar payouts
- A bitter freeze and coronavirus have sprouted big problems for Palisade’s peach season