My poem in response to the pandemic turns attention to the natural antidote for woe

Inoculation

The crescent, like a macroscopic sign

of some malignant microscopic cell,

dissolves in morning blood of red and purple.

The antidotal sun of spring will light

the fallen on their way, and soon revive

the world in yellow, white, and blue. Look there!

On streets and sidewalks, all the multicolored

chalk-drawn hopscotch boxes, marble circles,

words and numbers, arrows, smiling faces.

See the gardens filled with crocus,

hyacinth, and rose stems trimmed to bloom,

and in the fields long chains of dandelions.

In breezes fly the maple keys and hawks

that kree and larks above the waking earth—

Perhaps we’ll learn, and in post-quarantine

revere the phases of a moon that signals

fleeting time, and in its fullness know

the power any given moment holds,

and find our aging bodies freshened, light

beneath the new-crowned sun, like summer children

dashing free, reveling in the deep, green days.

Brian Palmer is a poet living in Fruita, Colorado. He also edits the literary journal, THINK, which can be viewed at thinkjournal.org.

