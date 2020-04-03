The Colorado Sun

What’d I Miss?: Covidiot-proof

Cartoons Primary category in which blog post is published Opinion
R. Alan Brooks

See more
Cori Redford

See more
Sun Investigation Primary category in which blog post is published

Deaths of at least 32 Colorado nursing home, senior living center residents linked to coronavirus

Six people have died of COVID-19 complications at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley alone. Four others from one Littleton assisted-living center, Libby Bortz, also have died.

SunLit Interviews Primary category in which blog post is published

Memory figures into most of Carter Wilson’s novels. This one tackles it head on.

In "The Dead Girl in 2A," the author also wanted to have the Colorado mountains figure prominently in the final act of his thriller

Book Excerpts Primary category in which blog post is published

Strangers on a plane: A man, a woman and a mutually intense feeling that they’ve met before

In "The Dead Girl in 2A," author Carter Wilson introduces the protagonists of a dark thriller in which we also learn of an unseen character behind their meeting