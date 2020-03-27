The Colorado Sun

What’d I Miss?: The pre-corona hustle

R. Alan Brooks

Cori Redford

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

Colorado coronavirus deaths hit 33, including Eagle County man in his 40s

The Eagle County man is the youngest person in the state to die from the disease yet, shattering the notion among some that younger Coloradans are immune to serious complications from the disease

Each Colorado coronavirus patient is spreading the disease to as many as 4 people, governor says

The coronavirus has sickened more than 1,700 people in Colorado and killed at least 33. More than 200 people are hospitalized.

6 ways Congress’ $2 trillion aid package will help Coloradans weather coronavirus

From one-time payments to student-loan help and the ability to take money out of retirement accounts without penalties, here’s how the measure will affect you