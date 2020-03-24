At least 12 Colorado deaths — including in Denver — now linked to coronavirus

The new coronavirus has been linked to at least 12 Colorado deaths, health officials announced on Tuesday, as the number of people confirmed and presumed infected by the disease nears 1,000.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Tuesday two new deaths in Denver and one in Weld County. Teller County announced that one of its resident who had contracted the disease had also died.

The other death linked to coronavirus that have been publicly identified, in chronological order, include:

The virus has spread to at least 35 of Colorado’s 64 counties. More than 80 people are hospitalized.

The majority of Colorado’s coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths have been among people above 60 years old. Six of the deaths have been among people ages 70-79.

No one younger than 50 has died in Colorado.

The majority of Colorado’s coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths have been among people above 60 years old. (CDPHE chart)

CPDHE also says that seven outbreaks of the virus have been documented in residential and non-hospital health care facilities, such as senior care centers. But the state has declined to identify which facilities are affected.

Updated at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020: This story has been updated with new information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about the county of residence of each person who has died from coronavirus.

