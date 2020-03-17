Second Colorado coronavirus death announced; disease confirmed in Larimer County long-term care facility

Colorado public health officials on Tuesday announced the state’s second death from the new coronavirus.

A Weld County man in his 70s died. His infection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has been linked to a confirmed case of the virus that was previously announced, though officials did not elaborate.

Further details about the man were not released.

Last week, an El Paso County woman in her 80s died from coronavirus.

There have been at least 160 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado, including six in Weld County. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were at least 20 people hospitalized from the virus.

Also on Tuesday, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment announced that a resident of North Shore Health and Rehab facility in Loveland and a staff member there had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The long-term care center is run by Columbine Health Systems. Six other residents were tested for the virus, but their results came back negative. Additional tests are pending.

“Due to the high-risk nature of residents in the facility, a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists from (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have been working closely with LCDHE and providing on-site technical assistance and support,” Larimer County health officials said in a news release.

