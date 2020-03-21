Colorado National Guard soldier working on coronavirus mission tests positive for the disease

A Colorado National Guard soldier who was on mission helping with the new coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for the virus, the guard announced Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the guard did not immediately respond to a question about whether the service member was working at one of Colorado’s drive-through testing sites, but that has been the main mission of the guard during the outbreak. Gov. Jared Polis mobilized about 70 Colorado National Guard members to active duty to provide medical support and help with drive-up testing at several sites around Colorado, including in Denver, Chaffee County, Pueblo and Telluride.



The Douglas County man in his 30s is the first member of the Colorado National Guard diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.



He is not hospitalized. Instead, he “is being cared for while in isolation” at Fort Carson, away from living and work areas of soldiers, civilians and families at the Colorado Springs base.

Guard spokeswoman Elena O’Bryan said the man was “on mission” but a news release about the positive test did not say how he was exposed. The “details regarding his exposure are under investigation” by the state health department, the release said.

Health officials have been worried about front-line responders to coronavirus becoming infected and how that will further strain a system that’s expected to become overwhelmed in the coming days and weeks. Already there have been shortages of personal protective equipment in Colorado.

“Protecting the health of our force, families and our communities is our top priority,” the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh said in an emailed statement. “We have taken every precaution, in coordination with our state and federal partners, to isolate our National Guard member to prevent the spread of this disease while ensuring he receives proper medical attention.”

