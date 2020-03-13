From the Editor: Beyond the what. The Colorado Sun explains why.

We are in historic times. With the stock market in turmoil, supermarket shelves being stripped and schools closing, anxiety is growing at least as fast as the coronavirus is spreading.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how best to describe The Sun and how we approach the news. I came up with this: “Beyond the what. The Colorado Sun explains why.” But I also believe this: We’re stronger together, Colorado.

Larry Ryckman

The Colorado Sun has stepped up to keep our state informed. We provide daily updates on our map that tracks COVID-19 cases and provides details. We’re producing stories that aim not to incite, but to bring understanding, including:

As our loyal members know, we’re not out to generate page views and clicks — that’s not our business model, that’s not our public-service mission. We seek to inform. We have no paywall, meaning you can read as much of The Sun’s journalism as you wish without paying us, if you choose. It’s more important now than ever to ensure that every Coloradan has access to quality information.

But producing deep journalism is not free. For those of you who are not yet members, we need your help to do this work. By becoming a member starting at just $5 a month, you ensure that you and other Coloradans can stay up to date on the pandemic, as well as other important news. If you can’t afford to pay, you can help by sharing our stories on Facebook and other social media, emailing friends and family and letting others know where they can get deep, meaningful news.

I hope you will join the thousands of Coloradans who have become Sun members, if you haven’t already, and help support our mission to keep our democracy strong and well-informed through quality, nonpartisan news.

Thanks.

Larry

Larry Ryckman is co-founder and editor of The Colorado Sun.