The Colorado Sun
Politically connected investment firm Rocky Mountain Resources wants to grow its Mid-Continent Limestone Quarry, seen in the upper left of the photo, above Glenwood Springs from about 16 acres to 447 acres. (Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun and EcoFlights)

County suspends new mining permit applications, blocking expansion of limestone mine near Glenwood Springs

The moratorium imposed in Garfield County means Rocky Mountain Resources Industrials cannot make changes to its special use permit for a limestone mine north of Glenwood

Business Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

County officials in Colorado have imposed a moratorium on new or amended mining and gravel projects for the next six months to allow time to create a 2030 comprehensive plan and adjust the land-use code.

The Post Independent reported Monday that the moratorium imposed in Garfield County means Rocky Mountain Resources Industrials cannot make changes to its special use permit for a limestone mine north of Glenwood Springs.

MORE: Glenwood Springs is spending $1.2M in tax money on a public affairs campaign to fight a mine above town

Company officials say they are in the process of applying for a permit that would expand extraction operations and keep them in compliance.

Officials say the county and company have pending court cases against each other in court over the current special use permit.

Company attorney David McConaughy did not respond to a request for comment.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

Business Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado ranchers have beef with lab-grown and plant-based “meat” — and they want well-done labeling

Cattle and bison ranchers are looking for help to let consumers know where the food in their package came from, including whether it originated in a petri dish or another country

Environment Primary category in which blog post is published

Water crisis looms if Colorado fails to meet its legal obligations to other states, study warns

If water consumption increases by as little as 12%, the risk of Front Range spigots and farmland going dry doubles. But some call the findings scare tactics.

Business Primary category in which blog post is published

Feed the world in 2050? National Western-based consortium tackles food, workforce challenges

Big Ag, nonprofits and CSU incubate ideas to expand production and imagine jobs that don’t yet exist