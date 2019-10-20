Judge dismisses lawsuits challenging private management in two Colorado school districts

By Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado
A Denver judge on Friday dismissed two union lawsuits that challenged the state’s orders to Adams 14 and Pueblo school districts requiring them to hire an outside manager.
David H. Goldberg, a Denver district court judge, ruled that the union failed to establish how the order had caused injury and so lacked grounds to sue.
In the case of Adams 14, the State Board of Education in November ordered the district to hand over much of its authority to an external management company, the first district in the state forced to do so. The district has long struggled to raise student achievement.
In the case of Pueblo, the State Board had ordered the district to hand over management of two of its lowest performing schools. The district then closed one of the schools and signed a contract with a management company for one school.
Read more education stories from The Colorado Sun.
In both cases, a Florida-based for-profit company, MGT Consulting, has taken over that role. In each case, the local teachers union sued the state and claimed the orders violated the state constitution, which grants local school boards the authority to make most decisions for their districts.
The cases were combined and presented to a judge in Denver in August.
This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join
- The public, election officials may be kept in the dark on hacks around the U.S. But not in Colorado.
- 4 out of 5 Native American women are survivors of domestic or sexual violence. A Colorado Springs garden is helping them recover.
- How tiny Branson, through crowdfunding and new water tech, saved itself from drying up
- John Hickenlooper hesitated when asked if Trump committed impeachable offenses. His U.S. Senate rivals pounced.
- Ex-Colorado cop, whose 90-day jail sentence for unlawful sexual contact drew outrage, charged with federal civil rights violation