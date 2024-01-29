Good morning and happy last Monday of the month!
I’ve been part of a one-car household for a little over a year now, with most of my personal local transportation happening via e-bike, electric scooter or just good old-fashioned shoe leather. I know I am in an extremely particular situation where this is viable (no kids, work from home, walking distance to grocery stores and other services), but since the root of so many of our modern issues (climate change, transportation expenses, land use, etc.) is related to our reliance on cars and highways, there’s going to need to be a lot more people like me in the future.
That’s why when data like what CDOT released recently (more on that below) shows that it’s more dangerous than ever for people traveling outside of cars, it should get attention from everyone — not just non-car folks like me. Because it’s going to take us collectively imagining a world where everyone gets to be safe — no matter how they decide to get to work, or school, or the grocery store, or a doctor’s appointment — for us to actually make that world happen.
So before the next time you hit the road, just take a moment to imagine what would need to happen in your city/town/neighborhood that would let you skip a car trip a couple more times a week. And maybe that world is closer than you think.
OK, if you’re done with your pedestrian reverie, let’s catch up on the news from a very busy weekend, shall we?
THE NEWS
TRANSPORTATION
Colorado is getting deadlier for pedestrians and cyclists, despite overall drop in traffic deaths
First, let’s talk about the good news: Traffic deaths went down overall in 2023 after climbing every year since 2019. But single statistics can sometimes mask other trends, as Olivia Prentzel reports. Click through to see more charts and stats about the deadliest year yet for pedestrians and what advocates are demanding the state and local communities do to reduce traffic violence.
CHILD WELFARE
A public-private program has helped Colorado’s toughest foster kids get adopted. Now the state is cutting its funding.
For six years, Colorado has invested in the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program (yes, related to the square-hamburger Wendy’s) that uses specially trained caseworkers — similar to private investigators — who dig into records and conduct interviews in search of relatives, coaches, teachers, family friends or anyone who has crossed paths with a child and might adopt them. But as Jennifer Brown reports, funding for the program was not included in next year’s state budget, causing a rift over how to handle the state’s toughest adoption cases.
HOUSING
At a Glenwood Springs mobile home park, residents are working toward controlling their destiny
A lot more goes into owning a mobile home park than one might expect. Just ask the residents of the 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, who will soon become the owners of the park thanks to a mix of a loan, some grants and donations shepherded by the Manaus organization. Nancy Lofholm has all the details of the plan for 3-Mile’s future.
Tent meant for festivals and galas used to put services for homeless people in Grand Junction under one roof
After Grand Junction closed a park near downtown that had become a hangout spot for the city’s unhoused residents, advocates began working on a plan to combine regional services, a warming station and other resources under one roof. That plan has culminated in the opening of the 9,500-square-foot glass and canvas Resource Center. Nancy Lofholm has more on how the program came together, what neighbors are saying and how leaders hope the model can be put to use elsewhere.
ECONOMY
Labor union growth flat in U.S. but not in Colorado
6.9%
The share of workers in Colorado who are union members, below the national average of 10.1%
Despite several high-profile national labor actions in 2023, overall union membership didn’t change much around the country. But in Colorado, which has historically lagged behind the national average, the share is slowly ticking upward. Tamara Chuang has more on Colorado’s labor actions and much more in this week’s “What’s Working” column.
MORE NEWS
COLORADO SUNDAY
Colorado’s Nicole Hensley and her peers may have finally found that elusive future in pro hockey
It’s been a long time coming for Nicole Hensley, who started playing hockey on boys’ recreational youth teams in Colorado and just this month, stood on the ice alongside her peers during her inaugural game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The league is a historic step to promising stability for elite athletes like Hensley, Kevin Simpson writes.
THE COLORADO REPORT
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
COMMUNITY
Drive safe, walk safe, bike safe, skate safe and scooter safe out there today and we’ll see you back here tomorrow morning!
— Eric and the whole staff of The Sun
