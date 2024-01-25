Good morning, Colorado.

We’re fresh off another lively discussion as part of our live events series. But if you missed it last night, The New Car Culture: How will electric vehicles change Colorado? is live on our YouTube page. Thanks to Michael Booth and a panel of experts for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of transit in the state

And while you’re on YouTube, subscribe to our channel! We’re just shy of 1,000 subscribers, and every little bit helps us grow and continue serving our beautiful state.

Our next event will be in person, when our team of political reporters hosts a networking event at the Denver Press Club on Feb. 29. You can find details at coloradosun.com/events.

Housekeeping done. Let’s turn to today’s news from The Sun.

THE NEWS

GOVERNMENT

Rose Pugliese, right, speaks during a 2019 news conference in Denver. She was elected House minority leader on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives this morning elected first-term lawmaker Rose Pugliese from Colorado Springs to be their new leader, replacing Mike Lynch, who stepped down from his leadership role a day earlier following revelations about his 2022 arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Jesse Paul has the breaking news.

READ MORE

Previously: Mike Lynch resigns from leadership a week after news about his 2022 DUI arrest. The now-former House Minority Leader announced his decision Wednesday in an emotional speech on the House floor as his ouster appeared imminent.

OUTDOORS

Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday published a map showing where 12 collared wolves in Colorado have roamed in the past month. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

So, where are the wolves? Currently, the 12 collared wolves being monitored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife are ranging in drainages in Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Summit and Routt counties, according to a map released by the agency Wednesday. The map, as well as a rundown of actions CPW has taken since wolves were reintroduced in the state last month, was released as wildlife officials faced scrutiny from members of the state legislature. Tracy Ross has more.

READ MORE

ENVIRONMENT

Katie Gill walks along a bridge at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood on Monday. Activists opposed to increasing water storage in the Bear Creek Reservoir cite the potential impacts of reducing the park’s grassland acreage. The Bear Creek Dam and Reservoir Project was completed in 1979, to be used for flood control. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Some Front Range cities are saying they’re no longer interested in storing more water in Bear Creek Lake in an expansion that would flood Muskrat Meadows and some of the southwestern metro area’s favorite picnic areas and recreation trails, Michael Booth writes. That’s a welcome development for Lakewood residents and activists who have fought the expansion and say they will stay vigilant as the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue their study.

READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Colorado Springs, Western Slope negotiators near deal over Blue River water rights. The proposed agreement would ease the way for water providers to build a new reservoir near Quandary Peak and add more storage to Montgomery Reservoir. Shannon Mullane has more.

The proposed agreement would ease the way for water providers to build a new reservoir near Quandary Peak and add more storage to Montgomery Reservoir. has more. Colorado plans to offer tax credits, loan guarantees to quantum-technology startups and expanding companies. A bill soon to be introduced in the legislature would mark the first time the state is providing a loan guarantee as a business incentive. The proposal is contingent on more federal funding for the new form of computing. Tamara Chuang has the details.

THE COLORADO REPORT

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

THE OPINION PAGE

COMMUNITY

Shoshone water rights offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Colorado’s namesake river that we must secure. With agreement in place, the state’s lead water agency can help to protect these key senior rights for future generations

— Julie McCluskie, Current Colorado Speaker of the House

and Russell George, Colorado Speaker of the House from 1999-2000

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

What’s Happening

Poster for Snowdown Durango]*

Snowdown Durango. Snowdown Durango is a mid-winter festival designed to be an economic boost to Durango. The theme is ostensibly “peace love and snowdown” (i.e., a hippie theme), but the events are everything from bong building (on-brand) to karaoke (fun with any theme) to mustache roulette (yes, there’s a barber involved). The event lineup will be wild. Various prices; Jan. 29-Feb. 4; various locations around Durango

RedLine Alumni Show. RedLine offers residencies to about 15 artists in Denver and every year hosts a group exhibition of current and past residents. This year’s exhibition is “Home Dreams” – exploring themes of home, belonging and connection. Opening reception is Saturday, 6-9 p.m. $10; Jan. 27-Mar. 10; RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

RedLine offers residencies to about 15 artists in Denver and every year hosts a group exhibition of current and past residents. This year’s exhibition is “Home Dreams” – exploring themes of home, belonging and connection. Opening reception is Saturday, 6-9 p.m. $10; Jan. 27-Mar. 10; RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver International Snow Sculpture Championships . International teams — hailing from China, Ecuador, India, Korea, Germany and elsewhere — will carve in this year’s competition alongside home teams from Breckenridge and Wisconsin. Using only hand tools — i.e., no power tools, colorants or internal support structures — groups started sculpting Monday and will finish Friday. Viewing week will be from Jan. 26-31, with the chance to cast a People’s Choice Award vote until 2 p.m. on Jan. 27. Free; Jan. 26-31; Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge

International teams — hailing from China, Ecuador, India, Korea, Germany and elsewhere — will carve in this year’s competition alongside home teams from Breckenridge and Wisconsin. Using only hand tools — i.e., no power tools, colorants or internal support structures — groups started sculpting Monday and will finish Friday. Viewing week will be from Jan. 26-31, with the chance to cast a People’s Choice Award vote until 2 p.m. on Jan. 27. Free; Jan. 26-31; Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge “Origin” screening. The drama is based on the work of journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” which outlines the social stratification — a caste system, as Wilkerson argues — created by racism in America. The movie was written and directed by Ava DuVernay and stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Wilkerson. Screening for one night only. $15; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31; Aspen Film Isis Theatre, 406 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen

Enjoy your Thursday, Colorado.

— Kevin & the whole staff of The Sun

Corrections & Clarifications

Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.