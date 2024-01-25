The Sunriser logo

Good morning, Colorado.

We’re fresh off another lively discussion as part of our live events series. But if you missed it last night, The New Car Culture: How will electric vehicles change Colorado? is live on our YouTube page. Thanks to Michael Booth and a panel of experts for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of transit in the state

And while you’re on YouTube, subscribe to our channel! We’re just shy of 1,000 subscribers, and every little bit helps us grow and continue serving our beautiful state.

Our next event will be in person, when our team of political reporters hosts a networking event at the Denver Press Club on Feb. 29. You can find details at coloradosun.com/events.

Housekeeping done. Let’s turn to today’s news from The Sun.

Rose Pugliese, right, speaks during a 2019 news conference in Denver. She was elected House minority leader on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives this morning elected first-term lawmaker Rose Pugliese from Colorado Springs to be their new leader, replacing Mike Lynch, who stepped down from his leadership role a day earlier following revelations about his 2022 arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Jesse Paul has the breaking news.

READ MORE

Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday published a map showing where 12 collared wolves in Colorado have roamed in the past month. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

So, where are the wolves? Currently, the 12 collared wolves being monitored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife are ranging in drainages in Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Summit and Routt counties, according to a map released by the agency Wednesday. The map, as well as a rundown of actions CPW has taken since wolves were reintroduced in the state last month, was released as wildlife officials faced scrutiny from members of the state legislature. Tracy Ross has more.

READ MORE

Katie Gill walks along a bridge at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood on Monday. Activists opposed to increasing water storage in the Bear Creek Reservoir cite the potential impacts of reducing the park’s grassland acreage. The Bear Creek Dam and Reservoir Project was completed in 1979, to be used for flood control. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Some Front Range cities are saying they’re no longer interested in storing more water in Bear Creek Lake in an expansion that would flood Muskrat Meadows and some of the southwestern metro area’s favorite picnic areas and recreation trails, Michael Booth writes. That’s a welcome development for Lakewood residents and activists who have fought the expansion and say they will stay vigilant as the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue their study.

READ MORE

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Poster for Snowdown Durango]*

Snowdown Durango. Snowdown Durango is a mid-winter festival designed to be an economic boost to Durango. The theme is ostensibly “peace love and snowdown” (i.e., a hippie theme), but the events are everything from bong building (on-brand) to karaoke (fun with any theme) to mustache roulette (yes, there’s a barber involved). The event lineup will be wild. Various prices; Jan. 29-Feb. 4; various locations around Durango

Enjoy your Thursday, Colorado.

Kevin & the whole staff of The Sun

Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.

Type of Story: News

Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This byline is used for articles and guides written collaboratively by The Colorado Sun reporters, editors and producers.