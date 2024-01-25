Good morning, Colorado.
Rose Pugliese elected new leader of House Republican caucus following Mike Lynch’s resignation
Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives this morning elected first-term lawmaker Rose Pugliese from Colorado Springs to be their new leader, replacing Mike Lynch, who stepped down from his leadership role a day earlier following revelations about his 2022 arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Jesse Paul has the breaking news.
Map showing where collared wolves are roaming is released as Colorado wildlife director, staff are grilled by lawmakers
So, where are the wolves? Currently, the 12 collared wolves being monitored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife are ranging in drainages in Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Summit and Routt counties, according to a map released by the agency Wednesday. The map, as well as a rundown of actions CPW has taken since wolves were reintroduced in the state last month, was released as wildlife officials faced scrutiny from members of the state legislature. Tracy Ross has more.
How a Lakewood reservoir’s neighbors are rallying against a federal flooding of their backyard
Some Front Range cities are saying they’re no longer interested in storing more water in Bear Creek Lake in an expansion that would flood Muskrat Meadows and some of the southwestern metro area’s favorite picnic areas and recreation trails, Michael Booth writes. That’s a welcome development for Lakewood residents and activists who have fought the expansion and say they will stay vigilant as the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue their study.
