In December, the state board that reviews local property tax decisions unanimously rejected Douglas County’s attempt to offer a $28 million tax break to homeowners. Gov. Jared Polis blasted the decision at the time, and last week, he removed Democrat and former Colorado Secretary of State Bernie Buescher from the panel. Polis replaced Buescher with an Englewood Republican, giving Republicans a 3-2 majority. Jesse Paul has more on the move.

Jeff Richmond explains the irrigation system for his ranch — pointing out how headgates divert water from major ditches for his alfalfa fields — on Jan. 12 near Ignacio in southwestern Colorado. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

In southwestern Colorado, hundreds draw water from a federally managed irrigation system that has a decadeslong backlog of maintenance issues — so bad that the cost to repair it adds up to $35.3 million.

But that’s just one irrigation system in a group of 16 in the West called the Indian Irrigation Projects. Those other systems aren’t faring much better as parts fall into complete disrepair due to chronic underfunding. So how bad is it all put together? It’ll likely take $2.3 billion to repair, Shannon Mullane writes. And in case you were rubbing sleep out of your eyes while reading that, I said “billion” with a b.

In the past seven years, the number of forensic psychiatric beds in Colorado shrunk by 20%. Forensic beds are those ordered through the criminal justice system for people who are found incompetent for trial or found not guilty by reason of insanity. Last year, the state had 448 people on its waitlist, waiting an average of 66 days. Colorado was third worst in the nation for the number of people waiting per capita. (So who was the worst in the nation? Jennifer Brown can tell you.)

Don Gittleson uses a tractor to herd his cows closer to his house Jan. 19, 2022, after the cows were chased miles apart during an overnight wolf attack. On Monday, lawmakers implored Colorado Parks and Wildlife to give ranchers a definition of chronic depredation, which will help them better protect their livestock. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Ranchers got some help when pushing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to define chronic depredation in wolves — a key step that allows them to kill wolves that prey on their livestock. Rep. Julie McCluskie and Sen. Dylan Roberts, legislators in districts where the first 10 wolves were released and where two others migrated from Wyoming, pushed the governor and CPW to directly address the issue. And if they couldn’t, the lawmakers wanted to know why. Tracy Ross has more.

Why Denver’s DA should bring perjury charges in the Trump ballot case. Denver DA Beth McCann should prosecute Kash Patel and remind the world that perjury has consequences.

— Craig Silverman

Colorado legislators must help transform how we travel with permanent funding for public transit’s free fare programs. Expanding free fare program will help Colorado in a number of areas, from pollution to equity

— Jessica Campbell-Swanson, Arapahoe County Commissioner

Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Poor Richard’s Books in Colorado Springs recommends:

“The Wager” by David Grann, a nonfiction tale of an ill-fated ship

by David Grann, a nonfiction tale of an ill-fated ship “Crossings” by Ben Goldfarb, an examination of the ecology of roads

by Ben Goldfarb, an examination of the ecology of roads “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin, part self-help, part devotional look at the artistic life

Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.

