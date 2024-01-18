Good morning, Colorado. Fresh off a lively discussion earlier this week stemming from our High Cost of Colorado series — which mostly focused on housing, a growing eviction crisis, a need for rent control and more — we have another free, virtual event lined up for next week.

Join us Wednesday evening for The New Car Culture: How will the revolution in electric vehicles and transportation design change Colorado?

The Sun’s Michael Booth will bring together a panel of car and transportation policy experts to discuss and debate EV mandates and subsidies, the death of big highway building and a push for free transit.

Let’s turn to today’s news from The Sun.

The South Platte River is seen from overhead in Sedgwick County on March 16, 2022. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Our northeastern neighbors are moving quickly to build a major canal that will take water from the drought-strapped South Platte River on the Colorado plains, and deliver it to new storage reservoirs in western Nebraska. Both states have, for now, quieted disagreements that arose when the project was announced last year, even as questions of dwindling supply from the South Platte remain. Jerd Smith of Fresh Water News has the details.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend snow storms bring much-needed boost to Colorado’s water supply. Colorado’s snowpack is still below average after a slow start to the season, but more storms are in the forecast. Shannon Mullane has more.

Real estate listings along Main Street of Westcliffe on Sept. 7 in Custer County. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

While the volume of home sales in Colorado mountain towns tapered off in 2023 after record highs the prior two years, two metrics have yet to budge from the pre-pandemic boom: Prices are still at record highs and the number of homes for sale remains at historic lows. Jason Blevins breaks down the state of real estate in the high country.

Kindergarteners complete math exercises Dec. 13, 2022, at Little Elementary School in Arvada. Little Elementary serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade and enrolled additional students from Parr Elementary and other surrounding Jefferson County schools starting in 2023. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

1,800 How many fewer students Colorado tallied last fall compared with the 2022 school year

Colorado’s student count is at its lowest point in a decade, according to new data from the state education department, with 113 of the state’s 178 school districts reporting fewer students this year. Declining birth rates and an increasing number of students taking home-school or online courses are factors. While officials tell The Sun’s Erica Breunlin this will likely continue to be a trend, declining enrollment could have big consequences for school funding and staffing.

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, speaks on Jan. 10, the first day of Colorado’s 2024 legislative session. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

12 of the best green and blue ski runs in Colorado. These runs at Colorado ski areas are great for families, those looking to hone their skills.

— Greeley Tribune 🔑

Colorado wants federal highway officials to take a joke. The Federal Highway Administration is putting an end to funny or clever highway signs, saying they could "adversely affect respect for the sign."

— Axios Denver

Denver to once again limit how long families can stay in city shelters as it faces financial crunch for support services. Families will be able to stay 42 days in shelters.

— Denverite

Colorado recorded 800 avalanches in a few days, and it's "only a fraction" of the full number. About 40% of avalanches in Colorado since Oct. 1 happened in the past few days, thanks to feet of snow falling on top of weak layers in the mountains.

— 9News

On Tuesdays in January the Stanley Marketplace hosts Finding Their Way, a pop-up shop selling goods and services by Venezuelan migrants. (Photo courtesy of Feed Media and Stanley Marketplace)

Finding Their Way: A Migrant Fundraising Series.

Every Tuesday in January, on the second floor of Stanley Marketplace, a group of Venezuelan migrants sets up shop to sell an array of goods and services: arepas, cupcakes, dog leashes, manicures, boxing lessons. The pop-up, called Finding Their Way, is a temporary space for recent migrants to market their skills while they navigate housing and apply for federal work permits.

It started on a Facebook group. Locals in the Central Park and Park Hill neighborhoods in Denver reached out to Stanley Marketplace to host a pop-up event in one of its vacant vendor spaces. “We immediately said yes,” said Ally Fredeen, general manager of Stanley Marketplace. The first event was in December, and was so successful that they decided to continue hosting it throughout January.

Vendors vary week-to-week because of their quickly changing housing and job statuses, Fredeen said. Some find permanent housing that’s too far from Stanley, others have developed client bases through the pop-up that keep them busy all weekend. But there are always new migrants to take their place — this week there was a new cupcake vendor and a clown making balloon animals.

“I think a lot of us watch the news and just don’t know how we can help on an individual basis because it is a complex issue,” Fredeen said of the influx of migrants over the past year. “This is a way where people can feel like maybe they did something — by showing up. Even if they don’t buy something, just come say hola, and welcome, and we’re glad you’re here. We’re just encouraging, you know, interaction.”

Donation-based; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Jan. 23 and 30; Stanley Marketplace, 2nd Floor, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Mochitsuki (mochi making). Mochi, the gooey, pounded rice often found wrapped around ice cream, is a traditional Japanese food eaten at the start of the year for health and good luck. On Saturday, the Japan-America Society of Southern Colorado is hosting a traditional mochi making party. Event is free and family friendly! Free; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jan. 20; Colorado College Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs

Evans School Winter Art Market. Eighteen local artists open their studios to the public at the historic Evans School in downtown Denver. Artists will be present, and artwork will be available to view and purchase. The market will continue on the third Saturday every month. Free; noon-6 p.m., Jan. 20; The Evans School, 1115 Acoma St., Denver

Climate science art. A touring exhibition featuring the work of Colorado Art Science Environment Fellows that explores how Coloradans are facing fire, drought, water and air quality issues. CASE Fellows will give short talks at the opening reception tonight. Free; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 18; 4001 Discovery Drive, Boulder

