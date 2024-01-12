Good morning, Sunrisers! As I’m sure you’re aware by now, the legislative session started Wednesday, and our politics reporters have been working hard to make sure we know what’s going on inside the Capitol. They’re reading the bills, sitting in on the sessions and teasing out the most important storylines for us to follow.

An avalanche on Marble Peak on Nov. 25 caught four backcountry skiers, three of whom were partially buried. (Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

“That stuff you were eyeing last week, probably is not going to be on the menu anymore.” — Ethan Greene, the director of CAIC

It’s the storm we’ve all been waiting for — the one that will blanket our mountains with several feet of new snow and finally make our ski turns a little more “swoosh, swoosh” and a little less “scrape, scrape.” But forecasters at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center aren’t exactly looking forward to the snowfall, as weeks of dry weather have primed the mountains for dangerous avalanche conditions. Coupled with a holiday weekend that has seen four fatal avalanches over the past 12 seasons, they’re urging backcountry skiers to stick to the frontside this weekend. Jason Blevins lays it out in a conversation with CAIC.

Colorado cuts April hunting season, electronic lures after 198 mountain lions were killed in a month. In a news release Wednesday, Animal Wellness Action took issue with the number of female mountain lions killed so far this hunting season. The complaint came as two ballot initiatives are in play that would ban or severely limit big-cat hunting.

“We’re not really trying to enforce anything. We’re just trying to keep channels of communication open.” — Alan Apt, Boulder Creek guardian

Establishing the “rights of nature” is a growing international movement that assigns natural resources, like rivers, representatives in political decision-making. The former mining town of Nederland is taking this movement “to a new level,” one water advocate said, by naming two official guardians of Boulder Creek. Michael Booth has more on what the guardians can and can’t do for the creek.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis arrives at the House chamber Thursday to deliver the 2024 State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the Colorado Capitol. (Hyoung Chang, Pool)

50 Moments in the hourlong speech for which our reporters added clarity, context or commentary

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis gave his sixth State of the State address at the Capitol to a chamber full of legislators and pre-approved guests. If you weren’t on the list, you can read through our annotated transcript. In it, politics reporters Jesse Paul, Brian Eason and Sandra Fish, along with other Sun reporters, hold the speech up to his administration’s record, and point out which legislation he’s referencing, when he’s stretching the truth, and how many pop culture references he can fit into a 57-minute address.

“We were literally charged $700 for a phone call with Husch Blackwell over a fence approval.” — Danny Vehlewald, homeowner in the Glarner brothers’ previous property

Bob and David Glarner, the brothers who own Granby Ranch and have appeared in The Colorado Sun before, sent letters to elected members of the Granby Ranch Metro District banning them from the resort’s property, including the ski area, golf course, trails, fishing areas and restaurants. As Jason Blevins reports, the brothers have a history of clashing with homeowners in their development projects.

Investigators found stacked bodies and maggots at a neglected Colorado funeral home, FBI agent says. In court on Thursday, text messages revealed that owners of the Penrose funeral home knew they had a growing problem as far back as 2020.

Colorado needs to double down on its commitment to land stewardship in solar arrays. The water-land-energy-food union is at the heart of agrivoltaics, so let’s continue to breathe life into this emerging field.

— Byron Kominek, owner of Jack’s Solar Garden and the executive director of the Colorado Agrivoltaic Learning Center

In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie and Myra commiserate on the decline of kind and affordable airline experiences in the wake of two discount carriers’ merger.

Drew Litton illustrates that, as the football world turns, there always seems to be some new dramatic twist to the tale of Denver’s effort to remake the Broncos.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

