Good morning, Sunrisers! As I’m sure you’re aware by now, the legislative session started Wednesday, and our politics reporters have been working hard to make sure we know what’s going on inside the Capitol. They’re reading the bills, sitting in on the sessions and teasing out the most important storylines for us to follow.
Yesterday afternoon, as part of this political slate, Gov. Polis gave his annual State of the State address. If you, like me, find politician-speak to be either incredibly jargon-heavy or deliberately vague with no in-between, then you’ll appreciate our annotated version of the governor’s speech. In it, our reporters provided context, fact-checks and commentary to help everyone outside of the Capitol decipher what he’s actually saying. Oh, and they called the governor a nerd. Twice. You could call it our state of the State of the State.
On to the news.
Avalanche danger spikes across Colorado as new snow piles deep for MLK weekend
It’s the storm we’ve all been waiting for — the one that will blanket our mountains with several feet of new snow and finally make our ski turns a little more “swoosh, swoosh” and a little less “scrape, scrape.” But forecasters at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center aren’t exactly looking forward to the snowfall, as weeks of dry weather have primed the mountains for dangerous avalanche conditions. Coupled with a holiday weekend that has seen four fatal avalanches over the past 12 seasons, they’re urging backcountry skiers to stick to the frontside this weekend. Jason Blevins lays it out in a conversation with CAIC.
Two Nederland residents appointed as “guardians” of Boulder Creek, giving it a voice in town policy
Establishing the “rights of nature” is a growing international movement that assigns natural resources, like rivers, representatives in political decision-making. The former mining town of Nederland is taking this movement “to a new level,” one water advocate said, by naming two official guardians of Boulder Creek. Michael Booth has more on what the guardians can and can’t do for the creek.
Jared Polis delivered his sixth State of the State address. We explain what he said.
On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis gave his sixth State of the State address at the Capitol to a chamber full of legislators and pre-approved guests. If you weren’t on the list, you can read through our annotated transcript. In it, politics reporters Jesse Paul, Brian Eason and Sandra Fish, along with other Sun reporters, hold the speech up to his administration’s record, and point out which legislation he’s referencing, when he’s stretching the truth, and how many pop culture references he can fit into a 57-minute address.
Owners of Granby Ranch ban elected officials, homeowners from accessing amenities, restaurants and “sidewalks, patios and lawns”
Bob and David Glarner, the brothers who own Granby Ranch and have appeared in The Colorado Sun before, sent letters to elected members of the Granby Ranch Metro District banning them from the resort’s property, including the ski area, golf course, trails, fishing areas and restaurants. As Jason Blevins reports, the brothers have a history of clashing with homeowners in their development projects.
