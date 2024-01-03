Good morning, Colorado.
According to the brand new calendar sitting on my desk, today is Jan. 3. Also according to the calendar, when fishing, one should “anchor at the head of a pool so your lures can drift back into it for river steelhead and salmon, or alongside a deep run that you can cast and drift a lure or bait through.”
That might seem like a helpful — if not entirely random — fun fact. But it’s par for the course when you walk away from the family White Elephant with an annual calendar of fishing tips.
I can neither confirm nor deny claims that I am absolutely “dreadful” at fishing. It doesn’t help that these claims come straight from the source — me. But this calendar could turn things around. And if not, well, at least now I know that stripers in schools tend to run in about the same size range.
Now, the news.
Top Republican at Colorado Capitol jumps into crowded 4th Congressional District race
The top Republican in the Colorado House of Representatives, Mike Lynch, has thrown his cowboy hat into the ring in the increasingly crowded 4th Congressional District alongside U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. (In case you missed it last week, the congresswoman announced she would abandon the 3rd District to run in the more favorable 4th.) The 4th District, which spans the Eastern Plains and includes much of DougCo and Loveland, is considered the most Republican congressional district in the state. Jesse Paul has more.
Denver’s migrant influx soars to highest per capita in the nation as city cleans up encampment, Democrats demand federal help
Nearly 36,000
Migrants arrived in Denver over the past year
In December, 144 buses dropped off migrants in Denver, bringing roughly 100-200 people per day. Mayor Mike Johnston claims the city has received more migrants per capita than any other.
An encampment outside a Quality Inn has grown to stretch blocks. Now, the city plans to tear down the tents and bus people to shelters. Colorado’s two U.S. senators and five Democratic U.S. representatives are demanding the federal government pay for more emergency shelter, Jennifer Brown reports.
Did your child’s school ace the state’s report card? Explore this map to see how Colorado schools are performing.
“Just like teachers grade students in every subject each year, the Colorado Department of Education grades schools on how well they are educating students,” reporter Erica Breunlin writes. The high-level takeaways:
How did your kids’ school do? We partnered with the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center to create an interactive map for you to find out.
UCHealth’s merger with a 100-year-old Pueblo hospital strengthens its dominant spot in the health care market
The country is seeing a sweeping trend of hospitals consolidating. The latest example here in Colorado was finalized last month as the UCHealth system absorbed Pueblo’s 100-year-old Parkview Health System. Why merge? Look at the balance sheets. John Ingold explains.
SunLit
The Bookies Bookstore has picks from family drama to mystery
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from The Bookies Bookstore in Denver recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
I’ll leave you with one last thought:
A good selection of shallow water plugs — for the uninitiated, like me, that’s a type of fishing lure — includes some that run less than a foot deep, some that run 1 to 3 feet deep, and a few that run 3 to 6 feet deep.
— Danika & the whole staff of The Sun
