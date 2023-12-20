My household is officially in the last-minute Christmas crunch. Did we get a gift for our niece? What about the newborn boy? What are we bringing to the family white elephant?
Thankfully, one of us has been keeping a level head: No, we haven’t gotten that yet. Yes, we got a baby book. No, but we can figure that out this weekend.
Unfortunately, that person is not me so send your best wishes to my wife as she handles my downward spiral. And with that, let’s head to the news.
THE NEWS
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Donald Trump blocked from appearing on presidential primary ballot by Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot next year. The court said he was disqualified after engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Broadly, the ruling means that Trump’s bid may hinge on Colorado. If the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the Colorado Supreme Court decision, Trump could be disqualified from appearing on Republican presidential primary ballots in other states, Jesse Paul reports.
For added context: Colorado is unimportant in the presidential race. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in Colorado by 13 percentage points in 2020.
WATER
Western Slope coalition strikes historic deal for Colorado River water rights
Xcel Energy will allow the Colorado River Water District to buy long-coveted water rights for the Shoshone Power Plant as long as it can secure $98.5 million in funding. This puts Western Slope residents along a stretch of the river one step closer to greater water security, Shannon Mullane reports.
TECH & BUSINESS
Outdated hiring practices may keep Colorado’s new tech talent from finding work
For years, tech firms have complained about labor shortages. In the past decade, coding bootcamps proliferated to meet demand, but they struggled to place their newly minted workers with employers who still required a degree, credentials and experience. Tamara Chuang digs into the talent pipeline to see what’s going on.
THE COLORADO REPORT
SunLit
Out West books has some “killer” suggestions for the holidays
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Out West Books in Grand Junction recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
Here’s to hoping your holidays are stress-free and that I can find a stuffed cat for my niece.
— Danika & the whole staff of The Sun
