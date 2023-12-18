Good morning and happy Day 1 of the mad dash Christmas countdown.

Water flows through an irrigation canal April 13 at Ralston Reservoir in Arvada. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Colorado Legacy Land, the company that was charged with keeping uranium-tainted water out of Denver and Arvada’s drinking supply is walking away, Michael Booth reports. The tainted water comes from the shuttered Schwartzwalder mine, which the state will now take over, using the same $7.3 million surety bond.

Colorado trees are succumbing to the same insects ravaging forests. Arborists have tips to keep your backyard healthy. It’s winter. But if you stop thinking about the health of your trees now, deadly pests will have an advantage in spring. Jennifer Forker has a deep dive into how to make sure your trees survive this roller coaster weather year.

An AR-15 style rifle is displayed at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop during the summer of 2012 in Aurora. (Alex Brandon, AP Photo, file)

In 2021, the Colorado legislature rolled back a blanket prohibition barring people convicted of felonies from purchasing or possessing guns and instead limited the prohibition to only those committing the most serious crimes. But despite the state making it legal for those groups to own firearms, it’s still illegal at the federal level. Jesse Paul explains this gap — and why Gov. Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser are asking for funds to hire attorneys to prosecute those crimes at the federal level.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park on Feb. 2. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife photo)

Late on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Regina Rodriguez agreed with Colorado Parks and Wildlife that the reintroduction of wolves did not require further federal review, opening the door for wildlife officials to proceed with the reintroduction efforts. Jason Blevins explains the ruling and what’s next in this saga.

A concert at Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Over the course of the four-day festival, the town of 2,500 welcomes up to 12,000 “festivarians” from all over the U.S. (Provided by Telluride Bluegrass Festival)

In this week’s “What’s Working” column, Parker Yamasaki looks at how Colorado law inadvertently protects scalpers and the manual “pain in the butt” experiment that the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is using to screen out scalpers so fans actually have a chance to get tickets.

President John F. Kennedy delivers remarks at the lighting of the White House Christmas tree Dec. 17, 1962, during the National Capitol Christmas Pageant of Peace at the Ellipse. The tree, a 72-foot-tall blue spruce, was harvested from an area off Poncha Pass in southern Colorado and traveled more than 2,000 miles by train to D.C. (Abbie Rowe, White House Photographs via John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

Could this be the most famous stump in Colorado? David Krause digs into the history of how one forest service worker found the stump of a tree given to the Kennedy White House in the backcountry off Poncha Pass — and how you can see it for yourself.

12% The increase in applications for Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program this year compared to 2022.

Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program is receiving a record number of applications. More than 71,000 Coloradans have applied for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program — 10,000 more than this time last year. Tatiana Flowers breaks down the jump.

More than 71,000 Coloradans have applied for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program — 10,000 more than this time last year. breaks down the jump. As foundation for “excited delirium” diagnosis cracks, fallout spreads. As academics, doctors and lawyers continue to push law enforcement to discard the use of “excited delirium” in official proceedings, two Colorado lawmakers have drafted a bill banning the concept from police and EMS training and prohibiting coroners from citing it as a cause of death.

Colorado Sunday

Despite being a state that’s a leader in craft beer and craft spirits industries, the vast majority of grain used by Colorado brewers and distillers comes from out of state. The Colorado Grain Chain works to link local breweries and distilleries with grains grown in-state, like wheat, barley and quinoa, and help consumers trace their drink all the way back to the farmer.

If you don’t understand the grounds for a Biden impeachment inquiry, don’t worry. Neither does anyone else. Joe Neguse tried, and failed, to figure it out. Ken Buck voted for an inquiry, but can’t tell you why. And Lauren Boebert? What do you think?

— Mike Littwin

Joe Neguse tried, and failed, to figure it out. Ken Buck voted for an inquiry, but can’t tell you why. And Lauren Boebert? What do you think? Read Liz Cheney’s “Oath and Honor.” While you still can. Cheney doubles down on her scathing assessment of her party, saying her fellow Republicans suffer from a “plague of cowardice” and are in thrall of “the orange Jesus.”

— Diane Carman

Cheney doubles down on her scathing assessment of her party, saying her fellow Republicans suffer from a “plague of cowardice” and are in thrall of “the orange Jesus.” Colorado should disbar Jenna Ellis and send a message. Following her felony plea deal, a new complaint has been submitted to the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel to sanction her for the lies she told after the 2020 election.

— Mario Nicolais

Wildlife officials have well-prepared Coloradans for wolf reintroduction. There are numerous resources for Coloradans in wolf country, and the state is better prepared than Northern Rockies states were.

— Matt Barnes, Rocky Mountain Wolf Project advisory board

