ENVIRONMENT
Cleanup company walks away from Jeffco uranium mine, state takes $7.3 million bond
Colorado Legacy Land, the company that was charged with keeping uranium-tainted water out of Denver and Arvada’s drinking supply is walking away, Michael Booth reports. The tainted water comes from the shuttered Schwartzwalder mine, which the state will now take over, using the same $7.3 million surety bond.
Colorado wants to hire lawyers to prosecute gun crimes in federal court, some of which are no longer illegal under state law
In 2021, the Colorado legislature rolled back a blanket prohibition barring people convicted of felonies from purchasing or possessing guns and instead limited the prohibition to only those committing the most serious crimes. But despite the state making it legal for those groups to own firearms, it’s still illegal at the federal level. Jesse Paul explains this gap — and why Gov. Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser are asking for funds to hire attorneys to prosecute those crimes at the federal level.
Colorado wolf releases may happen within days after federal judge rejects ranchers’ lawsuit
Late on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Regina Rodriguez agreed with Colorado Parks and Wildlife that the reintroduction of wolves did not require further federal review, opening the door for wildlife officials to proceed with the reintroduction efforts. Jason Blevins explains the ruling and what’s next in this saga.
How a Colorado music festival is cracking down on ticket scalpers
In this week’s “What’s Working” column, Parker Yamasaki looks at how Colorado law inadvertently protects scalpers and the manual “pain in the butt” experiment that the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is using to screen out scalpers so fans actually have a chance to get tickets.
The history behind the Colorado Christmas tree lit by JFK, and how it was almost lost
Could this be the most famous stump in Colorado? David Krause digs into the history of how one forest service worker found the stump of a tree given to the Kennedy White House in the backcountry off Poncha Pass — and how you can see it for yourself.
12%
The increase in applications for Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program this year compared to 2022.
Farm to quaff: How a Colorado nonprofit connects beer and spirit lovers to local sources
Despite being a state that’s a leader in craft beer and craft spirits industries, the vast majority of grain used by Colorado brewers and distillers comes from out of state. The Colorado Grain Chain works to link local breweries and distilleries with grains grown in-state, like wheat, barley and quinoa, and help consumers trace their drink all the way back to the farmer.
