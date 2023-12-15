Good morning! Sunday is the final day of our membership drive, which means this is the last time you’ll see our temperature graphic and get to click this cool button in our Sunriser intro:

THE NEWS

WATER

Becky Mitchell, Colorado River commissioner for the state of Colorado, speaks about water issues Thursday during a panel at the 2023 Colorado River Water Users Association conference in Las Vegas. The panel featured the top negotiators from each state in the Colorado River basin. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

“Everyone has to contribute. Doesn’t matter your state, doesn’t matter your sector, doesn’t matter your geography: This river, we share it.” — JB Hamby, California’s top water negotiator

What happens when seven of the nation’s top water negotiators meet up in Las Vegas? A panel discussion. This week, water reporter Shannon Mullane attended the Colorado River Water Users Association conference in Vegas and watched officials grapple with their individual state challenges while maintaining that a compromise — even a messy one — is better than the alternatives.

READ MORE

OUTDOORS

Hikers on the Decalibron loop pass through private property on the way to three 14er summits. A deal with a landowner has transferred 289 acres of private land on Mount Democrat to the Pike National Forest. (Courtesy The Conservation Fund)

$900 million The amount that the Land and Water Conservation Fund spends annually to buy and protect land.

Funds for the top of Mount Democrat, the Mosquito Range 14er along the popular Decalibron loop, came through this month, allowing the U.S. Forest Service to buy the mountaintop and absorb it into Pike National Forest. John Reiber, the mountain’s previous owner, had closed the mountain to hikers twice over the past two years for fear of a liability lawsuit. Jason Blevins has more.

READ MORE

CARTOONS

In the latest from Drew Litton, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokić has gotten pretty shabby treatment by officials, so he’s pleading his case to Santa.

CARTOON

In “What’d I Miss?” Myra tells Ossie about the Texas abortion case in which the state denied a woman access to the procedure despite her doctor’s advice.

CARTOON

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

