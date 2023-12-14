You might notice our site looking slightly different when you read today’s stories. As you likely know, disinformation and doubt has flooded the entire news industry. We saw this happening and we wanted to do something about it.

So we signed up for The Trust Project, a global transparency standard that proves a news outlet’s commitment to original reporting, accuracy, inclusion and fairness.

For the past six months, we’ve been working closely with the organization to implement its 8 Trust Indicators to help readers and viewers easily recognize trustworthy news. Those indicators are a widely accepted integrity and accountability standard developed by The Trust Project in collaboration with the public and news organizations worldwide.

The Indicators help people know who and what is behind a given news story through disclosures about:

Best Practices (standards and policies)

Journalist Expertise

Type of Work Labels

References behind claims

Methods of reporting

Local expertise and sourcing

Diverse Voices and perspectives

Actionable Feedback (public engagement)

What does that mean? First we started with ourselves — strengthening policies and training staff. Then we moved to what you can see — restructuring our site to emphasize transparency.

Now you’ll see a link to our editorial practices on every story. You’ll find all of our corrections in one place, plus an explanation of how you can request your own. Our long investigative stories will also include our methods and a reference list to show what goes on behind the scenes.

Today we are happy to announce that we’ve officially been awarded the group’s Trust Mark — so you’ll start seeing that on our site, too.

But the process isn’t over yet. Because we don’t just want the Trust Project’s stamp of approval, we want yours. So we ask: What can we, The Colorado Sun, do to improve your trust? Send a note to danika@coloradosun.com to let us know.