PHOTOS: 60 years of horned, snowy celebration in Breckenridge
Nearly every year since 1963, as soon as winter descends, the streets of Breckenridge fill with drinking, dancing and lots of Viking hats for Ullr Fest. Reporter Jason Blevins and photographer Hugh Carey hit the town to ask the important questions, like: How many people does it take to set a world record shot-ski? And what’s with all the Viking hats?
A way to add 8,800 acres to Colorado State Parks without the spending a dollar
13
State parks that stand to gain land from the property transfer
A 10-year “beneficial use agreement” between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Land Board of Commissioners is nearing its expiration. The question both agencies are asking now is whether they should enter another 10-year agreement, or transfer the property permanently to CPW. Jason Blevins reports on why the land board and others are looking to Wyoming for what to do (or what not to do) next.
A common parasite in cat poop could be linked to frailty in older humans, Colorado professor’s study finds
Toxoplasma gondii, an orzo-shaped parasite that researchers have found makes individuals less risk-averse (weird, right?), was the subject of a scientific paper released by the University of Colorado, the University of Maryland and various universities in England. They wanted to know if that same parasite could be linked to frailty in older humans. John Ingold has the story, and the answer.
How northern Colorado is making the clean energy transition
$240 million
The proposed cost of building a new gas-fired plant
As one of the first major utilities to commit to a 100% carbon-free goal, the Platte River Power Authority has always been ambitious about its transition to renewable energy. But some think its carbon neutral plan — which has been reduced to 88% carbon reductions by 2030, still higher than the state’s statutory target of 80% — is getting ahead of itself. Michael Booth has more.
Jim Morrissey illustrates the fraught nature of the Colorado Supreme Court appeal on whether Donald Trump should appear on the state ballot.
With a nod to “White Christmas,” Drew Litton laments a 100-loss baseball team that has done little to change its fortunes.
In “What’d I Miss?” writer R. Alan Brooks and artist Cori Redford introduce us to “two-spirit” people and their legal battle for equal rights.
Podcast Playlist
Looks like the prayers to Ullr have been answered.
