Ullr Fest fans participate in the world’s largest shot-ski Thursday on Main Street in Breckenridge. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

“Apparently, Vikings did not wear horned helmets. It’s not necessarily a Norwegian thing at all. Not that anyone cares at Ullr Fest.” — Leigh Girvin of Breckenridge History

Nearly every year since 1963, as soon as winter descends, the streets of Breckenridge fill with drinking, dancing and lots of Viking hats for Ullr Fest. Reporter Jason Blevins and photographer Hugh Carey hit the town to ask the important questions, like: How many people does it take to set a world record shot-ski? And what’s with all the Viking hats?

The Juniper Breaks campground at Lake Pueblo State Park is open year-round. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)

13 State parks that stand to gain land from the property transfer

A 10-year “beneficial use agreement” between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Land Board of Commissioners is nearing its expiration. The question both agencies are asking now is whether they should enter another 10-year agreement, or transfer the property permanently to CPW. Jason Blevins reports on why the land board and others are looking to Wyoming for what to do (or what not to do) next.

Butter Beer, an 8-year-old cat from the Humane Society of Indianapolis inspects the camera during the grand opening of the new Nine Lives Cat Cafe on Jan. 28, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

“It makes it sound like the pathogen is controlling our minds, but it’s kind of a co-evolutionary relationship.” — Christopher Lowry, University of Colorado professor

Toxoplasma gondii, an orzo-shaped parasite that researchers have found makes individuals less risk-averse (weird, right?), was the subject of a scientific paper released by the University of Colorado, the University of Maryland and various universities in England. They wanted to know if that same parasite could be linked to frailty in older humans. John Ingold has the story, and the answer.

Platte River Power Authority’s Rawhide Energy Station north of Wellington generates electricity using coal, natural gas and solar. (Ed Kosmicki, Special to The Colorado Sun)

$240 million The proposed cost of building a new gas-fired plant

As one of the first major utilities to commit to a 100% carbon-free goal, the Platte River Power Authority has always been ambitious about its transition to renewable energy. But some think its carbon neutral plan — which has been reduced to 88% carbon reductions by 2030, still higher than the state’s statutory target of 80% — is getting ahead of itself. Michael Booth has more.

How much snow will Colorado get? The Front Range and Denver area can expect several inches of snow by Saturday morning, with the heaviest snowfall hitting the metro area between 5 and 11 tonight.

— 9News

— 9News

Denver moves 100 people off the streets into transitional housing. The city is promising to provide services to help people move into the hotel, the former DoubleTree hotel at 4040 Quebec St., from the encampment at 20th and Curtis and help them find permanent housing.

— CBS Colorado

— CBS Colorado

Family alleges UCHealth cut off Indigenous patient's hair, then lied about it. The family of 65-year-old Arthur Janis alleges UCHealth cut and disposed of their relative's waist-length hair — something that violates Native American cultural practices — and then lied about it when confronted. Hospital officials claim the man arrived with shoulder-length hair.

— The Denver Post

— The Denver Post

State leaders discuss the rise in hate crimes, many of which go unreported, in Colorado. A discussion at the state Capitol on Wednesday led by Aurora state Sen. Rhonda Fields and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser illuminated a need to address rising hate crimes in a state that saw a 14% increase in such crimes between 2021 and 2022.

— CPR News

— CPR News

Jim Morrissey illustrates the fraught nature of the Colorado Supreme Court appeal on whether Donald Trump should appear on the state ballot.

With a nod to “White Christmas,” Drew Litton laments a 100-loss baseball team that has done little to change its fortunes.

In “What’d I Miss?” writer R. Alan Brooks and artist Cori Redford introduce us to “two-spirit” people and their legal battle for equal rights.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

