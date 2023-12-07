Two police officers and two firefighters were struck Thursday night in Commerce City by a vehicle driven by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, authorities said.

The first responders were investigating a separate crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 when they were hit.

The Commerce City Police Department says the officers and firefighters were taken to a hospital.

“The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time,” Commerce City police said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The driver suspected of hitting the first responders was arrested. Further information on the suspect wasn’t released.