Seeking sunshine and slightly warmer temps, I headed south to a part of Colorado I had never explored before and went for a hike Saturday with absolutely zero expectations. It’s my favorite way to hike — not knowing what flora you’ll find or vistas you’ll see — and I left Royal Gorge Park in Cañon City pleasantly surprised. With my sheepdog by my side, I hiked for nearly five hours (passing only four people), with views of snow-dusted ridgelines and funky-looking cacti. I now understand why they call the gorge, which is one of the deepest canyons in Colorado, the “Grand Canyon of the Arkansas.”

Do yourself a favor and add these trails to your list.

But before you embark on any adventure, we’ve got a great lineup of stories to read to teach us about the hopes for San Luis Valley’s tourism economy, why our utility bills keep rising and more.

Let’s get reading.

Namaste Solar apprentice Jimmy Paenkhay and electrician Matthew Thomas work on an electrical utility service upgrade of a house in southeastern Boulder on May 23. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Since 2009, the average monthly residential bill, for 600 kilowatt-hours of energy, has risen 38% to $92. For The Colorado Sun’s latest installment of the High Cost of Colorado series, Mark Jaffe digs into what’s causing the cost to continually rise and why experts don’t see a break for consumers any time soon.

Tri-State moves up closure of coal burning power plant, lines up for $970M federal grant for wind, solar generation. Closing Craig Station Unit 3 two years early will take a large bite out of greenhouse gases generated in Colorado.

Skip Miller, president of Colorado WINS, the state employees union, speaks at a news conference at the Colorado Capitol on Jan. 10, 2019, announcing legislation that would allow state employees to collectively bargain. (Moe Clark, The Colorado Sun)

“None of us is here for the money. That being said, having an entire state government where (public service) is the primary reason for folks working is not sustainable in the long term.” — Rep. Jeff Bridges, a Greenwood Village Democrat who serves on the Joint Budget Committee

Even after three consecutive years of pay raises, state workers in Colorado could still be making more money if they were working a comparable job in the public or private sectors, according to the state’s latest pay study. Political reporter Brian Eason explains a new tiered system that will provide regular raises based on years of service and why it will still be hard for the state to catch up to other employees.

The view of San Luis from the Stations of the Cross along La Mesa de la Piedad y de la Misericordia, or the Hill of Piety and Mercy, on Nov. 29. Although the town’s history and culture rivals that of Taos, it has struggled to gain a footing as a viable tourism destination. (John McEvoy, Special to The Colorado Sun)

You could wander the San Luis Valley, slowly and methodically, for days, taking in the art, culture and history, Tracy Ross writes. You could compare it to a smaller, quieter version of Taos, though the valley doesn’t have a fraction of the tourism economy that Taos does. Town of San Luis leaders are hoping the latest $500,000 grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, helps turn that around.

What’s Working: Wireless phone bills in Colorado are lower than the national average. Inflation is still high, but the mobile service providers say they charge the same price everywhere. What’s the cause?

State engineer Kevin Rein speaks about water issues Nov. 29 in Durango during a meeting of the Sub-Task Force on Tribal Matters, part of the larger Colorado River Drought Task Force. Rein plans to retire Dec. 31. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

“In Colorado, there are a lot of folks that are always looking over the state engineer’s shoulder on what he’s doing. Water is a big business, it’s very important, and it’s very competitive.” — Steve Wolff, general manager of the Southwestern Water Conservation District

Kevin Rein, who has served as a key adviser in Colorado’s biggest water debates for the past six years, is set to retire and let another person take the helm as state engineer to ensure essential water resources flow to Coloradans, 19 states downstream and Mexico. He’s leaving as Colorado and six other U.S. states in the Colorado River Basin are negotiating the rules that will govern how the basin’s biggest reservoirs, lakes Mead and Powell, will operate after 2026 and for years to come, Shannon Mullane writes.

One truck driver’s failure to use a ramp in 2019 led to state and industry collaboration on raising awareness of the precipitous danger of mountain driving. Kevin Simpson has more in this week’s edition of Colorado Sunday.

