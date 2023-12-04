Seeking sunshine and slightly warmer temps, I headed south to a part of Colorado I had never explored before and went for a hike Saturday with absolutely zero expectations. It’s my favorite way to hike — not knowing what flora you’ll find or vistas you’ll see — and I left Royal Gorge Park in Cañon City pleasantly surprised. With my sheepdog by my side, I hiked for nearly five hours (passing only four people), with views of snow-dusted ridgelines and funky-looking cacti. I now understand why they call the gorge, which is one of the deepest canyons in Colorado, the “Grand Canyon of the Arkansas.”
THE NEWS
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
Colorado utility bills keep growing even though the price of electricity is static. Here’s why.
Since 2009, the average monthly residential bill, for 600 kilowatt-hours of energy, has risen 38% to $92. For The Colorado Sun’s latest installment of the High Cost of Colorado series, Mark Jaffe digs into what’s causing the cost to continually rise and why experts don’t see a break for consumers any time soon.
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Colorado state worker pay has improved. Other jobs still pay more.
Even after three consecutive years of pay raises, state workers in Colorado could still be making more money if they were working a comparable job in the public or private sectors, according to the state’s latest pay study. Political reporter Brian Eason explains a new tiered system that will provide regular raises based on years of service and why it will still be hard for the state to catch up to other employees.
ECONOMY
The town of San Luis has received nearly $2 million in revitalization grants since 2019. Will a tourism economy take hold?
You could wander the San Luis Valley, slowly and methodically, for days, taking in the art, culture and history, Tracy Ross writes. You could compare it to a smaller, quieter version of Taos, though the valley doesn’t have a fraction of the tourism economy that Taos does. Town of San Luis leaders are hoping the latest $500,000 grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, helps turn that around.
WATER
Kevin Rein, Colorado’s top water cop, retires after six years as state engineer
Kevin Rein, who has served as a key adviser in Colorado’s biggest water debates for the past six years, is set to retire and let another person take the helm as state engineer to ensure essential water resources flow to Coloradans, 19 states downstream and Mexico. He’s leaving as Colorado and six other U.S. states in the Colorado River Basin are negotiating the rules that will govern how the basin’s biggest reservoirs, lakes Mead and Powell, will operate after 2026 and for years to come, Shannon Mullane writes.
Colorado Sunday
Colorado’s runaway truck ramps, fixtures for decades, see renewed focus in campaign for highway safety
One truck driver’s failure to use a ramp in 2019 led to state and industry collaboration on raising awareness of the precipitous danger of mountain driving. Kevin Simpson has more in this week’s edition of Colorado Sunday.
THE COLORADO REPORT
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
