Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front, greet President Joe Biden as he arrives on Air Force One at Denver International Airport Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik, AP Photo)

“Folks, this is not your father’s Republican party.” —President Joe Biden during a campaign fundraiser in the Denver area

At a Denver-area fundraiser, President Joe Biden called out U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for refusing to support Democrats’ federal spending to combat climate change. The president will be heading into the Republican’s district today to visit a wind turbine factory in Pueblo. Jesse Paul has more on his speech.

Colorado task force charged with finding a long-term property tax solution won’t include people behind 2024 ballot measures. Lawmakers are trying to come up with a fix after Proposition HH failed in the November election. But conservatives, liberals and businesses are offering their own solutions, Jesse Paul reports.

Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson looks at the in-progress campus in Denver. The new building opening this summer will house people between the ages of 15 and 24. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

469 Young people living on the streets or in shelters during a survey in January

A four-story Urban Peak youth shelter, where residents will be grouped into “neighborhoods,” is scheduled to open this summer in south Denver. The prior building — a dark and dingy thing — could fit 40 people. The new one goes up to 136. About one-third of the teens and young adults who find shelter at Urban Peak were in foster care. Jennifer Brown has more on the project.

Vehicles commute on Interstate 70 in Summit County on Monday morning near Dillon. Nearby ski area, Loveland, reported a below-average base of 18 inches Monday. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Our first glimpse of this year’s snow season isn’t much to write home about, measuring just 60% of normal. For comparison, we were at about 89% this time last year. It doesn’t help that we started the season at a deficit with snowpack below normal, dry soils and drought conditions creeping in. Shannon Mullane has more.

The Israeli-Hamas war won’t be settled by the Denver city council. But if the war continues, so will the protests. As passions rise, Joe Biden comes to town and Gov. Jared Polis prepares to address a separate four-day Global Conference for Israel.

— Mike Littwin

As Pueblo’s role in healing climate gets Biden’s attention, we must take care of locals still at risk. President Biden’s rescheduled visit to southern Colorado should flip the switch to put light on local communities still facing environmental injustices.

— Nini Kaur, a sophomore at Cornell University studying environment and sustainability

