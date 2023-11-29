Good morning, Colorado.
I’ve been steadily working through our Thanksgiving leftovers. But it’s hard to get rid of that much turkey with only two people — especially when one rarely eats meat. There are only so many times you can have turkey sandwiches for lunch.
Thankfully, an exciting looking congee recipe on New York Times Cooking (🔑) has caught my eye. But I’m still on the hunt for more meal ideas so any recommendations you may have would be greatly appreciated. Just send me a note.
And with that, on to the news.
THE NEWS
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Joe Biden blasted Lauren Boebert during a speech at a Denver-area fundraiser. Here’s what else he said.
At a Denver-area fundraiser, President Joe Biden called out U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for refusing to support Democrats’ federal spending to combat climate change. The president will be heading into the Republican’s district today to visit a wind turbine factory in Pueblo. Jesse Paul has more on his speech.
HOUSING
Denver’s $38 million solution for youth homelessness triples shelter beds and looks like a college dorm
469
Young people living on the streets or in shelters during a survey in January
A four-story Urban Peak youth shelter, where residents will be grouped into “neighborhoods,” is scheduled to open this summer in south Denver. The prior building — a dark and dingy thing — could fit 40 people. The new one goes up to 136. About one-third of the teens and young adults who find shelter at Urban Peak were in foster care. Jennifer Brown has more on the project.
WATER
Colorado’s winter is off to an uninspiring start, climate experts say
Our first glimpse of this year’s snow season isn’t much to write home about, measuring just 60% of normal. For comparison, we were at about 89% this time last year. It doesn’t help that we started the season at a deficit with snowpack below normal, dry soils and drought conditions creeping in. Shannon Mullane has more.
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
COMMUNITY
SunLit
Park Hill Community Bookstore suggests books to inform and challenge
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Park Hill Community Bookstore in Denver recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
Remember to send turkey meal ideas my way!
— Danika & the whole staff of The Sun