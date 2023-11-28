President Joe Biden, speaking at a campaign fundraiser in the Denver area on Tuesday night, blasted U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for refusing to support Democrats’ federal spending to combat climate change.

When he called out the Republican congresswoman by name, some in the crowd gathered at a mansion in Cherry Hills Village booed.

“Folks,” the president said, “this is not your father’s Republican party.”

Biden’s appearance at the fundraiser kicked off his two-day tour in Colorado, a state he easily won in 2020. He arrived in Denver on Tuesday afternoon and is spending the night in Denver before traveling on Wednesday to Pueblo, the biggest city in Boebert’s district, to visit the CS Wind factory, the world’s largest wind turbine tower manufacturing plant.

The White House said Biden, during his stop in Pueblo, will tout his administration’s economic policies and clean energy investments, specifically as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act, which Boebert opposed. South Korea-based CS Wind credits the law with making its $200 million expansion of the Pueblo plant possible.

“The congresswoman, along with every single one of her Republican colleagues, voted against the law — and then she vowed to repeal it,” Biden said. “She called it a ‘massive failure.’”

Boebert nearly lost her reelection bid in her Republican-leaning district last year. She’s expected to face a tight reelection battle in 2024.

In a written statement Tuesday, she continued to criticize the spending in the Inflation Reduction Act, which congressional Democrats passed in 2022 and was signed into law by the president, and attacked Biden for the cost of consumer goods.

During a roughly 20-minute speech in a large living room, Biden — standing at a lectern and speaking in a low voice — attacked former President Donald Trump, his likely 2024 opponent, over abortion, health care access and the Republican’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The president said Trump, because of his appointments to the Supreme Court, is to blame for the repeal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling guaranteeing a minimum level of abortion access across the country. And he said Trump will face electoral consequences next year for those appointments and the repeal of the precedent.

“Donald Trump is about to find out about the power of women in America in 2024,” Biden said.

The president also said Trump’s jokes about the San Francisco hammer attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, make him unfit for office.

“If you can joke about that you really have no business being near the presidency,” Biden said.

The fundraiser was attended by a who’s who in Colorado’s Democratic politics, including Gov. Jared Polis, who introduced Biden, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. Attorney General Phil Weiser and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold were there, too.

The event was held at the opulent home of Kenneth Picache and Tamara Totah Picache, who moved to Colorado three years ago. Tamara Totah Picache is managing partner of Flatiron Venture Partners, a venture capital firm, while Kenneth Picache is chairman and CEO of River Parishes Construction Materials LLC.

President Joe Biden moves toward his motorcade vehicle as he arrives on Air Force One at Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Totah Picache was the first speaker at the fundraiser. She thanked Biden for his support of Israel during its war with Hamas.

“I always say that a real friend is a friend who turns up in times of need — a real friend has your back at your worst times in your life,” she said. “You have proven yourself a true fiend — a best friend — of Israel. When Israel hit rock bottom, you were there. When Israel was attacked, you took bold, decisive action and stood by her side — and you continue to do so.”

She said Biden has “chutzpah,” a Yiddish word used to describe someone who is fearless or who takes risks.

Biden, who mostly focused on domestic issues during his speech, said Tamara Totah Picache’s mother — Annie Simonian Totah — was a longtime friend. Biden’s motorcade was greeted by protesters holding signs calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and for Palestinian freedom when it arrived at a hotel in Denver.

The fundraiser benefited the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that gives money to Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, as well as the Democratic National Committee and state-level Democratic parties. Polis was listed as a special guest at the event, tickets for which started at $1,000, according to a flier obtained by The Colorado Sun.

Bloomberg reports the Cherry Hills Village fundraiser comes amid a fundraising blitz for Biden.

The president was originally scheduled to come to Colorado in mid-October, but postponed his Colorado visit because of the Israel-Hamas conflict.