What the Colorado legislature passed during the special session and how it will affect your wallet
The Democratic majority cut property taxes and expanded social welfare programs, but a long-term solution to the state’s rising property taxes will have to wait. Political reporters Brian Eason and Jesse Paul break down what we need to know from the special legislative session that ended Monday afternoon.
A proposed $75 million state trust land sale in Wyoming could start a national trend
The proposal to sell the so-called Kelly Parcel inside Grand Teton National Park to the highest bidder is drawing national attention, with wildlife and public land advocates fretting that Wyoming’s plan to sell the 640 pristine acres with unfettered views of the Grand Tetons could unlock the floodgates for billionaire developers. Jason Blevins has more.
Colorado legislature approves $30 million for emergency rental assistance as eviction filings reach record highs
Colorado has logged a record number of home eviction filings this year, Tatiana Flowers reports. As of Monday, there had been 34,757 eviction filings across the state, which is up 9% from the same period last year.
Thornton files new permit to build Larimer County water pipeline as housing development stalls
As more than 10,000 homes await certainty on finding a water tap, the city of Thornton tried again to finish a 70-mile water pipeline by renewing its request for Larimer County to approve the first 10 miles, Michael Booth reports. Thornton, in Adams County, has reached across county lines for water rights for Cache la Poudre flows, but now needs delivery through a pipeline to satisfy its growing population.
