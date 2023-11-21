The holiday season is upon us, but the day I’m most looking forward to is exactly one month from today: winter solstice. Only 30 more days until our days start to grow longer and we gain more time with the sun (even an extra minute or two is worth celebrating, in my book).

THE NEWS

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The Democratic majority cut property taxes and expanded social welfare programs, but a long-term solution to the state’s rising property taxes will have to wait. Political reporters Brian Eason and Jesse Paul break down what we need to know from the special legislative session that ended Monday afternoon.

OUTDOORS

Supporters of the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance protest a Wyoming proposal to auction 640 acres of state land inside Grand Teton National Park before a hearing in Jackson, Wyo., on Nov. 9. (Courtesy photo)

“If this auction goes forward it will be the first time in the history of the U.S. that a state sells state trust lands within the boundaries of a national park. It would be a horrible, horrible precedent.” — Teton County Commissioner Luther Propst

The proposal to sell the so-called Kelly Parcel inside Grand Teton National Park to the highest bidder is drawing national attention, with wildlife and public land advocates fretting that Wyoming’s plan to sell the 640 pristine acres with unfettered views of the Grand Tetons could unlock the floodgates for billionaire developers. Jason Blevins has more.

HOUSING

Boxes filled with belongings sit inside grocery carts covered with blankets in front of a Aurora home boarded up on Emporia Street on Jan. 27, 2021. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado has logged a record number of home eviction filings this year, Tatiana Flowers reports. As of Monday, there had been 34,757 eviction filings across the state, which is up 9% from the same period last year.

GROWTH

View of Water Storage & Supply Company Reservoir #3 north of Fort Collins on Nov. 8, 2022. (Valerie Mosley, Special to The Colorado Sun)

As more than 10,000 homes await certainty on finding a water tap, the city of Thornton tried again to finish a 70-mile water pipeline by renewing its request for Larimer County to approve the first 10 miles, Michael Booth reports. Thornton, in Adams County, has reached across county lines for water rights for Cache la Poudre flows, but now needs delivery through a pipeline to satisfy its growing population.

MORE NEWS

Property dispute in southern Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded; suspect on the run. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said early Tuesday that deputies continue to search for the man and that residents should shelter in place in the southeastern part of the county.

THE COLORADO REPORT

Tom’s Starlight has closed; the historic Colfax location is still for lease. One of Denver’s most iconic diners was listed on the National Register of Historic Places over the protests of owner Tom Messina before the pandemic, but business never really took off after it was reborn last fall as Tom’s Starlight.

— The Denver Post

Suncor emergency alert wakes people up to assure them there's "no emergency." Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, phones in the 18-square-mile area around the Suncor refinery lit up with an alert — just to say that excessive flaring would be visible but that there is not an emergency.

— 9News

How many people are buried at Pueblo Pioneer Cemetery? No one knows for sure. The cemetery's recent purchase of a ground-penetrating radar machine is helping staff make a much more accurate map of the bodies buried in the graveyard that is older than the city itself.

— The Pueblo Chieftain 🔑

Slush halts DU hockey game. In the aftermath of a Zamboni sweep between the first and second periods of the game, a slushy puddle formed behind Denver's goal that was still not solid after an hourlong delay.

— Let’s Go DU

SunLit

Author Randi Samuelson-Brown takes delight in describing her characters’ surroundings, and that joy is on full display in the opening of “Branded Graves,” when brand inspector Emory Cross returns to her family’s embattled Lost Daughter Ranch. >> EXCERPT

Interview with the author. >> Although Samuelson-Brown’s books — this is the second volume in her “Dark Range” series — explore issues endemic to the American West, she enjoys peeling away history to reveal the many connections between current issues and those that defined the region’s wilder times. >> STORY

