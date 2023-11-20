Time to thaw your turkey!

Sorry, usually I like to greet our dear readers a little more gently, but every minute counts if you still have a frozen Butterball that you’re hoping to serve Thursday.

Between the Thanksgiving prep and the ongoing special legislative session, I almost didn’t notice that the Broncos — this can’t be right, can it? — won their fourth game in a row.

I’d dwell on the poignant sadness of a once-proud fanbase being so jazzed about reaching .500, but we have entirely too much news to get to.

So let’s spatchcock this turkey and get to it already.

THE NEWS

ELECTIONS

A voter casts a ballot Nov. 7 at Christ Church United Methodist in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“I think this is about bringing voice and choice back to the people. Whether they’re Democrats, Republicans or independents, they need their voice and choice back.” — Kent Thiry, former CEO of the Denver-based dialysis provider DaVita and backer of the ballot initiative

Next November, Colorado voters will likely be asked to radically overhaul the state’s election system. In short, every candidate for an office at the state legislature level or higher would be put on the same primary ballot, regardless of party affiliation. Then the top four vote-getters would advance to the general election, which would be a ranked-choice election. Sandra Fish has much more on how the initiative would work and why Kent Thiry, the former CEO of DaVita, is funding this push.

READ MORE

HIGH COST OF COLORADO

José Olivas prepares an entree at Kokoro on Sept. 26 in southeastern Denver. The Japanese restaurant has been in business since 1986 and specializes in teriyaki dishes and sushi. It serves about 1,500 bowls of rice a day. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“Who thought that we would get to the point where grams of rice would be so essential to your operation that we’d be willing to spend $10,000 more or less on a machine that gives you that accuracy. But that’s where we are.” — Mas Torito, Kokoro

One of my favorite stand-up one-liners is from the dearly departed Mitch Hedberg: “Rice is great when you’re hungry and you want 2,000 of something.” But these days, as restaurants are operating on razor-thin margins, every grain counts. In the latest installment of our High Cost of Colorado series, Tamara Chuang talks to the operators of Kokoro about how pressure from all sides has restaurants rethinking their fundamentals.

READ MORE

POLITICS

Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol on April 23 in Denver. (David Zalubowski, AP)

It looks like everyone took different lessons away from Proposition HH’s failure at the ballot box. Brian Eason spent the weekend analyzing the options that lawmakers are working through during the special session to provide property tax relief, including the progressive wing of the Democratic party’s measure that would double a tax credit for the working poor.

READ MORE

Drama, tempers and parliamentary maneuvering at the Colorado Capitol as lawmakers race to offer property tax relief. The special session will continue into this week, thanks to a GOP parliamentary gambit that was quashed by Senate president Steve Fenberg but still caused a delay. Jesse Paul and Brian Eason have more from under the dome.

OUTDOORS

Breck Epic mountain bikers push their bikes on the Wheeler trail during the race Aug. 17 near Breckenridge. The six-day annual race brings in hundreds of riders from around the world for approximately 240 miles with 40,000 feet of elevation gain around Summit County. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

+19% The jump in spending on outdoor recreation between 2021 and 2022

The outdoor business continues to establish itself as a pillar of the entire American economy, Jason Blevins reports. Employing 5 million workers and accounting for 2.2% of the nation’s gross domestic product, outdoor recreation still has room to grow, especially as the federal government weighs legislation that would make recreation a bigger part of land management plans and more.

READ MORE

CLUB Q SHOOTING

Anthony, who declined to give his last name, left, and his partner Jeremy embrace after a memorial service Sunday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Anthony was wounded in the shooting at Club Q in 2022 where five others were killed. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“It’s easy at times to feel overwhelmed by all the hate that’s out there. But I hope that on this anniversary, we see it instead as an opportunity to double down on hope and love. I think that is really the best way to honor Raymond, Kelly, Daniel, Derrick and Ashley and keep their memories with us. ” — Gov. Jared Polis, the country’s first openly gay governor

On the one-year mark since the mass shooting, hundreds of people gathered Sunday outside of the club in Colorado Springs to honor the five people who were killed, the 18 people injured and the community forever changed in the rampage that lasted less than a minute.

READ MORE

ENVIRONMENT

I grew up in the ’90s, when the main problem on Captain Planet’s mind was the hole in the ozone layer. But as Michael Booth reports, the world came together and banned the chemicals most responsible at the Montreal Protocol, and what was once a planetary threat is now described by the Boulder scientists who monitor it as “a very modest ozone hole.” Learn more with Michael’s interview with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration senior scientist Stephen Montzka.

READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in Colorado, several other states. Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire are among the states that have seen cases of the illness, which has caused lasting respiratory disease and pneumonia and does not respond to antibiotics.

Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire are among the states that have seen cases of the illness, which has caused lasting respiratory disease and pneumonia and does not respond to antibiotics. What’s Working: Thanksgiving dinner is a little bit cheaper this year. In this week’s column, Tamara Chuang explores the ways that women are being championed in STEM careers, Colorado’s jobless rate is up to 3.3% and the good news that the cost of Thanksgiving dinner ingredients is down from last year.

Colorado Sunday

“It’s a story of water management on auto pilot with no emergency off switch.” — Brad Udall, a climate scientist at Colorado State University’s climate center who is an expert on the Colorado River

Historic drought, poor planning, competing political agendas and climate-change denial contributed to dangerously low levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, experts say. So what’s actually being done to reverse the damage? Jerd Smith of our partner at Fresh Water News dives into the complex decision-making that can throw the entire river system into disaster.

READ MORE

THE COLORADO REPORT

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

No-strings cash provided to homeless people through pilot program has saved lives, participants say. It’s been one year since the launch of the Denver Basic Income Project, which is funded through a mix of private, nonprofit and government money, and the city has agreed to renew its initial investment to continue the program some say is giving them hope to start a life off the streets.

— The Denver Post 🔑

It’s been one year since the launch of the Denver Basic Income Project, which is funded through a mix of private, nonprofit and government money, and the city has agreed to renew its initial investment to continue the program some say is giving them hope to start a life off the streets. — 🔑 How are liquor stores faring now that Coloradans can pick up wine with their milk and eggs? After the passing of Proposition 125 last November, which expanded grocery stores’ liquor licenses to include wine, some liquor stores in the Denver area say their customer traffic is down. — CPR News

After the passing of Proposition 125 last November, which expanded grocery stores’ liquor licenses to include wine, some liquor stores in the Denver area say their customer traffic is down. — Colorado banned forced prison labor 5 years ago. Prisoners say it’s still happening. After Colorado became the first state in modern U.S. history to ban prison labor, other states began to follow suit. But some people behind bars in Colorado say the ban hasn’t affected their daily lives and “it’s been business as usual.”

— NPR

THE OPINION PAGE

COLUMNS

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Thanks for kicking off this busy week with us. If you need me, I’m going to be practice-proofing my pull-apart sour cream and chives rolls so I can get a perfect batch by Thursday.

— Eric & Olivia