Time to thaw your turkey!
Sorry, usually I like to greet our dear readers a little more gently, but every minute counts if you still have a frozen Butterball that you’re hoping to serve Thursday.
Between the Thanksgiving prep and the ongoing special legislative session, I almost didn’t notice that the Broncos — this can’t be right, can it? — won their fourth game in a row.
I’d dwell on the poignant sadness of a once-proud fanbase being so jazzed about reaching .500, but we have entirely too much news to get to.
So let’s spatchcock this turkey and get to it already.
THE NEWS
ELECTIONS
2024 ballot measure would make Colorado’s primaries open, enact ranked-choice voting for general elections
Next November, Colorado voters will likely be asked to radically overhaul the state’s election system. In short, every candidate for an office at the state legislature level or higher would be put on the same primary ballot, regardless of party affiliation. Then the top four vote-getters would advance to the general election, which would be a ranked-choice election. Sandra Fish has much more on how the initiative would work and why Kent Thiry, the former CEO of DaVita, is funding this push.
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
Why a Colorado restaurant is thinking of buying a $10,000 rice dispenser
One of my favorite stand-up one-liners is from the dearly departed Mitch Hedberg: “Rice is great when you’re hungry and you want 2,000 of something.” But these days, as restaurants are operating on razor-thin margins, every grain counts. In the latest installment of our High Cost of Colorado series, Tamara Chuang talks to the operators of Kokoro about how pressure from all sides has restaurants rethinking their fundamentals.
POLITICS
How Democrats are using Colorado’s special session to steer tax relief toward the working poor
It looks like everyone took different lessons away from Proposition HH’s failure at the ballot box. Brian Eason spent the weekend analyzing the options that lawmakers are working through during the special session to provide property tax relief, including the progressive wing of the Democratic party’s measure that would double a tax credit for the working poor.
OUTDOORS
Outdoor recreation economy tops $1.1 trillion, fueling efforts for legislative support of industry
+19%
The jump in spending on outdoor recreation between 2021 and 2022
The outdoor business continues to establish itself as a pillar of the entire American economy, Jason Blevins reports. Employing 5 million workers and accounting for 2.2% of the nation’s gross domestic product, outdoor recreation still has room to grow, especially as the federal government weighs legislation that would make recreation a bigger part of land management plans and more.
CLUB Q SHOOTING
“We must do better”: Hundreds mourn victims of Club Q one year after deadly attack on LGBTQ club
On the one-year mark since the mass shooting, hundreds of people gathered Sunday outside of the club in Colorado Springs to honor the five people who were killed, the 18 people injured and the community forever changed in the rampage that lasted less than a minute.
ENVIRONMENT
Boulder-based scientists track the ozone hole. Here’s how they do it — and what they know.
I grew up in the ’90s, when the main problem on Captain Planet’s mind was the hole in the ozone layer. But as Michael Booth reports, the world came together and banned the chemicals most responsible at the Montreal Protocol, and what was once a planetary threat is now described by the Boulder scientists who monitor it as “a very modest ozone hole.” Learn more with Michael’s interview with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration senior scientist Stephen Montzka.
MORE NEWS
Colorado Sunday
Colorado River crisis: How did the nation’s two largest reservoirs nearly go dry?
Historic drought, poor planning, competing political agendas and climate-change denial contributed to dangerously low levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, experts say. So what’s actually being done to reverse the damage? Jerd Smith of our partner at Fresh Water News dives into the complex decision-making that can throw the entire river system into disaster.
THE COLORADO REPORT
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
Thanks for kicking off this busy week with us. If you need me, I’m going to be practice-proofing my pull-apart sour cream and chives rolls so I can get a perfect batch by Thursday.
— Eric & Olivia