COLORADO SPRINGS — Officials are investigating a deadly shooting outside the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Spring Police Department.

Ira Cronin with the Colorado Springs Police Department said they received a call just after 10 a.m. and found a dead male who had been shot outside of the courthouse. No information was available on an arrest, Cronin said during a news conference, and the investigation also includes the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Cronin said it “appeared to be an isolated incident” and there was no danger to the public.

A photo obtained by The Sun shows a man’s body lying on the walkway to the main entrance of the courthouse. The photo shows a body surrounded by police evidence tape and onlookers behind it.

Heather Baug had just entered the courtroom at about 10:05 a.m. for a hearing when she saw people rushing through the security near the building entrance. Security guards yelled for everyone to run to the southside of the building and get away from the doors.

“Everything went fairly chaotic,” Baug said.

People banged on the glass doors on the outside the courthouse yelling, “There’s a shooter. Let us in!”

She got on an elevator and went to the fourth floor where staff locked her and others inside. She said she didn’t hear any gunshots.

“I didn’t really know what the heck was going on or who was shooting,” she said. After the lockdown was lifted, she was told to leave the courthouse. On the sidewalk, she saw two black pieces of plastic on the ground.

The courthouse, which is located near downtown Colorado Springs, will be closed for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story that will be updated.