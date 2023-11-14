Two men accused of shooting several people outside a motorcycle bar in northeast Denver earlier this month, killing two, are facing murder and attempted murder charges, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Shon McPherson, 32, and Todd Washington, 40, are suspected of fatally shooting two people and wounding three others after they opened fire outside Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.

The DA’s office identified the men that were killed as Joshua Batts, 39, and Michael David, 43. Both McPherson and Washington were also shot in their chests.

Dispatch received calls about a shooting about 3 a.m. Nov. 5 after a fight broke out in the club, according to an arrest affidavit. Washington’s daughter called him after she was kicked out of the club and told him that a security guard put his hands on her.

Shortly after, Washington and McPherson arrived and scouted the area before they returned to the front of the club and started shooting, the affidavit stated.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement that the “senseless shooting” was an example of the consequences that result when people “try to solve disputes with firearms.”

McPherson and Washington are facing four counts of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree attempted murder, according to arrest affidavits. Bond has been set at $3 million

McPherson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 and Washington on Wednesday.