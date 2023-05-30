Susana Cordova, the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, will be Colorado’s next education commissioner.

The state’s Board of Education on Monday named Cordova as the sole finalist for the position. Her appointment is expected to be formalized when the board next meets June 14 and 15.

“We are excited to announce Ms. Cordova as the sole finalist for this important position,” Rebecca McClellan, chairwoman of the board, said in a written statement. “I’m confident Ms. Cordova’s extensive experience working in schools and her caring, student-focused approach to solving the issues facing our education system will lead us toward achieving even greater excellence in Colorado.”

Cordova will take over the position from Katy Anthes, who is stepping down from the role in July after serving as commissioner since December 2016.

Cordova began her career as a bilingual language arts teacher and has since worked in education for more than 30 years, including as a teacher, principal, district leader and currently as a superintendent in residence for Transcend, a national nonprofit focused on helping schools make classrooms more equitable for all students.

Cordova also previously was deputy superintendent for Dallas Independent School District.

Before taking the helm of Denver Public Schools in 2019, she rose through the ranks of the district, serving as deputy superintendent, chief schools officer, chief academic officer and executive director of teaching and learning. She left her position as superintendent in December 2020.

Cordova has also taught as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Denver’s School of Education and now serves on the university’s board of trustees.

The state board of education reviewed 23 applications for Colorado’s next education commissioner, according to a statement released by the Colorado Department of Education.

This is a developing story that will be updated.