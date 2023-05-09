Investigators are asking for the public’s help in investigating a possible road rage incident that led to the fatal shooting between Tesla drivers last week at a charging station in a west metro Denver suburb.

If anyone saw a disturbance between men driving Teslas — one silver, one red — Edgwater police want to know, the department said Tuesday. Adam Michael Fresquez, a 33-year-old husband and father of two, was shot and killed in the May 9 shooting, police said. The man who shot him was questioned after he called 911 to report the shooting and then released.

No charges have been filed.

The shooting happened about 9:40 a.m. May 3 in one of the charging stations outside Edgewater Public Market near the corner of West 20th Avenue and Depew Street.

The “road rage-type incident” could have happened in the area of Sheridan Boulevard from West 6th Avenue to Interstate 70 or along West Colfax Avenue, police said.

The department has remained tight-lipped on the investigation, releasing few details on the shooting. Two shots were fired near the charging station and Fresquez died in the hospital of a single gunshot wound, according to a spokeswoman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which is helping investigate. Police have not said if both shots were fired by the man who turned himself in.

Anyone who saw a disturbance between the Tesla drivers is asked to contact Edgewater Police Department’s Detective Tristan Robenalt at 720-763-3029.