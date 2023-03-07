As Colorado students’ math scores have continued to plummet during the pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are intervening with legislation that aims to expand both teacher training and programs that have improved kids’ math skills while also coaching parents on how to help with math at home.

“Government is supposed to take care of education,” bill sponsor Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, said before a news conference Tuesday morning that unveiled the legislation. “I think we just might lose a generation of kids who don’t have math skills. I’m not sure you pick those up quite as readily when you’re an adult.”

The legislation — also sponsored by Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, and Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument — elevates concerns about Colorado students struggling in math with a proposal for a new statewide focus on helping them improve their skills and excel.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis discusses a new initiative aimed at improving students’ math skills across Colorado at a March 7 news conference in Denver. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Colorado students across grades have increasingly struggled to make gains in math while falling short of grade-level benchmarks.

Less than a third of Colorado elementary and middle school students are meeting or exceeding grade level standards in math, according to a November report published by the nonprofit Keystone Center, which analyzed results from Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT exams.

Less than 35% of 11th grade students met or exceeded college readiness targets in math on the SAT — down more than 4 percentage points from 2019. Additionally, Colorado students fell short with results in math on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, referred to as NAEP, released last fall.

That data, which compares students’ academic achievement across states, illustrated setbacks in math among elementary and middle school students. Fourth graders in Colorado experienced significant declines, Chalkbeat Colorado reported, with proficiency falling to 36% of students in 2022 from about 44% of students in 2019.

The new legislation would give schools more resources and teachers more instructional support as they work to help students better comprehend math, including by directing the Colorado Department of Education to offer free training for elementary, middle and high school teachers in evidence-based math strategies by January. The training would walk teachers through ways they can specifically aid students who are performing below grade level as well as children with disabilities and kids learning English.

Additionally, the legislation would require incoming math teachers to be trained in evidence-based math practices while enrolled in their teacher preparation program and learn how to ensure kids below grade level, children with disabilities and students learning English make strides.

The bill also would create the Colorado academic accelerator grant program that will fund community learning centers where kids can access tutoring when they’re not in school and where families can seek help with math.

A big part of the legislation centers on setting parents and caregivers up for success in guiding their students through math concepts. Polis and lawmakers want to make sure parents and caregivers are notified if their child is lagging in math and that both the state and schools equip them with tools and resources to effectively help.

This is a developing story that will be updated.