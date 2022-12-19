Firefighters in Boulder County are evacuating neighborhoods in Sunshine Canyon, west of Boulder, as a structure fire quickly blew up into a wildland fire fueled by wind gusting upward of 40 mph.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents about 2:15 p.m. for a wildfire burning near the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. Authorities said fire crews first responded to a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m.

The fire was estimated at 18 acres at about 3:45 p.m., Boulder County’s Office of Emergency Management said.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers asked all visitors on trails on Mount Sanitas to leave the area Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a red flag warning for the area and said strong westerly winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 45 mph. The winds are coming ahead of a strong cold front that is expected to move into Colorado starting Wednesday.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont is serving as an evacuation area for large animals, Boulder County’s Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is accepting small animals.

The fire broke out nearly one year after the wind-driven Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in nearby Louisville, Superior and Boulder County.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.