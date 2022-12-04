Written and illustrated by Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun

Our grinning political leaders hurled shovels full of dirt into the air in October to celebrate a $700 million fix for Floyd Hill, the white-knuckle pinch point on Interstate 70 keeping us from the slopes. But that project won’t be finished until 2027, and we must ski now!

So at 6 a.m. Sunday on I-70, we offer five modest proposals on how to speed ski traffic this season. Perhaps we should try:

Investing in the right kind of ad campaign:

Improved signage outside the car-rental agencies at DIA:

Truth-telling road signs above the junction of U.S. 6 and I-70.

Ignoring a climate disaster that will make ski-traffic a non-issue. Done!

