Written and illustrated by Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun

Our grinning political leaders hurled shovels full of dirt into the air in October to celebrate a $700 million fix for Floyd Hill, the white-knuckle pinch point on Interstate 70 keeping us from the slopes. But that project won’t be finished until 2027, and we must ski now! 

So at 6 a.m. Sunday on I-70, we offer five modest proposals on how to speed ski traffic this season. Perhaps we should try:

Investing in the right kind of ad campaign:

A plane flies a banner declaring "Ski Utah!"

Improved signage outside the car-rental agencies at DIA:

A traffic sign says "Welcome to Ski Country! Big Sky, 743 miles. Taos Ski Valley, 308 miles. Val d'Isère, 8,368 km" with additional signs to "Exit Now" and "Ski Tomorrow"

Drone taxis and jet packs. Next stop: Breckenfridge!

A man with skis rides a jetpack through the sky with "Ikon" written on his helmet. Other skiers, snowboarders and a drone are not far behind him. A flying bird declare, "What the hell?"

Truth-telling road signs above the junction of U.S. 6 and I-70.

A sign declared "Abandon Hope All Skiers Who Enter Here" as a line of cars tries to exit the freeway.

Ignoring a climate disaster that will make ski-traffic a non-issue. Done!

The sun bakes barren mountains that are on fire. A sign declares "Date: February 11. Temp: 518 degrees." Another sign read, "It's all Great Sand Dunes National Park now." A camel walks by asking, "And the problem is?"

Peter Moore is a writer and illustrator who lives in Fort Collins. You’ll find even more of his drawings/weirdness at petermoore.substack.com

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggested writers and more to opinion@coloradosun.com.

