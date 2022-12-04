Written and illustrated by Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun
Our grinning political leaders hurled shovels full of dirt into the air in October to celebrate a $700 million fix for Floyd Hill, the white-knuckle pinch point on Interstate 70 keeping us from the slopes. But that project won’t be finished until 2027, and we must ski now!
So at 6 a.m. Sunday on I-70, we offer five modest proposals on how to speed ski traffic this season. Perhaps we should try:
Investing in the right kind of ad campaign:
Improved signage outside the car-rental agencies at DIA:
Drone taxis and jet packs. Next stop: Breckenfridge!
Truth-telling road signs above the junction of U.S. 6 and I-70.
Ignoring a climate disaster that will make ski-traffic a non-issue. Done!
WATCH: The process behind the cartoons
@road2elsewhere Have you sat for hours in #ski-traffic on #i70, when what you really want to do is haul *ss down the #mountain? I can fix that! #skicolorado #amodestproposal #trafficjam #road2elsewhere #coloradosun ♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin
Peter Moore is a writer and illustrator who lives in Fort Collins. You’ll find even more of his drawings/weirdness at petermoore.substack.com
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggested writers and more to opinion@coloradosun.com.
