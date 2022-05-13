Woman killed in Colorado Springs fire at two mobile home parks on Thursday

A woman died after flames engulfed her mobile home in a wind-fueled fire that destroyed eight units in two mobile home parks, officials said Friday.

The death was confirmed by El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly. He said the woman had been tentatively identified but declined to provide a name or further details until the ID is confirmed.



Steve Kaye, a resident who fled the fire, said he heard a woman scream “Help me! Help me!” and quickly ran outside to see her door engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. He said he tried to help her escape, but the fire grew too quickly and soon her entire home became swallowed by the fire, he said. Authorities haven’t confirmed that the woman he saw trapped was the person who died.

The fire destroyed homes in Skylark Mobile Home Park and in the neighboring Falcon Mobile Home Park, both on Cascade Avenue. It’s unclear which park the person who died lived in. Authorities previously said all eight homes were at the Skylark.

The cause of the fire — one of three across the city Thursday that underscored high fire danger in the region — has yet to be determined. Officials initially said no injuries were reported, but that a search of the burned homes was ongoing.

The separate fires briefly prompted a shelter-in-place order and canceled flights at the Colorado Springs Airport and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes. At the mobile home parks, high winds and explosions from propane tanks spread the flames to nearby units, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters dug through the piles of rubble Friday morning as an excavator tore down the frame of a mobile home. Metal siding peeled from the mobile home next door, revealing its charred interior.

Several trees stood between the rubble, their bark peeled and singed from the flames. The area remained cordoned off by yellow police tape.

Bailey McCreary, 21, said she heard what sounded like rain on her roof and crashing waves when she stepped outside Thursday and felt the heat of the flames on her body and a thick smell of propane.

“It wasn’t waves. It was giant, huge flames,” McCreary said

She quickly jumped in her car and drove past a trailer engulfed in fire.

“I drove as fast as I could. I didn’t want to stop in case something else exploded,” she said.

A day after the fire, she walked through the rubble-strewn park with tears in her eyes.

“We’re living in a trailer park, we’re poor,” she said, adding that many who live there don’t have insurance.

Debbie Wilson, 56, and her roommate returned to find their home severely damaged with their four cats dead inside. They hoped to collect the bodies of Gizmo, Penelope, Minnie and Praline and bring them to the vet to be cremated.

They planned to salvage important documents and IDs they could find in their home, which they moved into in August. Wilson’s roommate, who declined to provide his name, described their home as a “charred mess open to the sky.”

Wilson, who was waiting for her home health care nurse to arrive Thursday, said police knocked on her door to get her out. She heard a succession of “little booms” mixed with explosions as flames scorched a nearby home.

“It was the first time in a long time that I could say sirens were a welcome sound,” Wilson said.

Colorado Springs and much of the Front Range were under a red flag warning Friday, with tinder-dry conditions and winds up to 40 mph bringing critical fire danger to the state’s northeastern quarter, the National Weather Service in Boulder warned on Twitter.