8 homes burned in Colorado Springs as firefighters battle three fires in one day

Separate wildfires fanned by strong winds destroyed eight homes, forced hundreds of people to flee and led to a shelter-in-place order at the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday. No injuries were reported, though officials said a search of the burned homes was ongoing.

Firefighters were called to the Skylark Mobile Home Park, 3831 N. Cascade Ave., about noon, and arrived to find three homes fully engulfed, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Lt. Aaron McConnellogue. High winds and explosions from propane tanks — some that sent flames 50 feet in the air — helped the fire spread, he said.

The fire — which was extinguished by roughly 2:30 p.m. — was one of three that broke out in the city Thursday amid high fire danger.

Residents of the Skylark Mobile Home Park try to get access back to their home after a fire destroyed several homes in the park Thursday in Colorado Springs. Photo by Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun

One of the fires led to a shelter-in-place order at the Colorado Springs Airport, but the order was lifted as of 6:30 p.m., the airport said in a tweet. All in-bound flights were canceled and travelers were advised to contact their airlines for updates.

A grass fire in the 6700 block of Ackerman Dr. in the Stetson Hills neighborhood also threatened homes and led to an evacuation order affecting hundreds of people, though no homes burned and the fire was extinguished.

“With limited resources with other fires that were happening at the exact same time, that certainly creates challenges for us,” McConnellogue said in discussing the fire at the Skyline Mobile Home Park.

McConnellogue said firefighters had yet to thoroughly search the burned homes.

“Right now we are still making sure that we have everyone accounted for,” he said.

A mobile home park resident told The Colorado Sun he feared for the safety of a neighbor, who he said became trapped in a burning home.

Steve Kaye said he heard a woman screaming, “Help me! Help me!” from a nearby trailer as the fire broke out. He ran to try to get the woman out, but her door was engulfed in flames, he said, and soon her entire home became swallowed in flames — apparently with her in it. Kaye’s account couldn’t immediately be verified.

A Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighter mops up after a fire destroyed several homes in the Skylark Mobile Home Park. Photo by Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun.

Connie Butterworth, property manager for Emerald Acres Mobile Home Park, adjacent to Skylark on Cascade Avenue, said she saw a 20-foot flame shooting up in the air about 11:30 a.m. The north half of Emerald Acres, which has 112 homes, was told to evacuate and she, along with other residents, knocked on doors and help about six residents get out of their homes, she said. Many of the residents in the park are retired, she said.

“It was pretty scary. I am glad my residents are safe,” Butterworth said.

The cause and origin of the fire at Skylark Mobile Home Park remains under investigation.

Residents are escorted to their home to retrieve belongings from homes destroyed by fire in the Skylark Mobile Home Park on Thursday in Colorado Springs. Photo by Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun.

By 4 p.m., crews were battling a new grass fire — called the Alturas fire — at Milton Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard, near the Colorado Springs airport at the city’s southeastern edge. The fire closed Powers Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, in both directions, and the airport stood ready to evacuate, if necessary, officials said. A helicopter was helping to fight the fire, according to a photo on Twitter.

The Regional Partners Incident Command was on the scene, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

In addition to the fires in Colorado Springs, a wildfire that sparked in Teller County on Thursday evening — south of Florissant and northwest of Cripple Creek — also led to an evacuation order.

That fire was burning near Teller County Road 11 and Lakemoor Drive.

All residents in the area, including residents of the Lakemoor subdivision, were ordered to leave the area immediately, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph created “extremely dangerous conditions” on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet.

This is a developing story that will be updated.