Wildfire

Evacuations ordered as crews fight wildfire in northern Colorado Springs

Wind gusts up to 50 mph were recorded near the fire, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Olivia Prentzel
1:18 PM MDT on Apr 22, 2022
  • Credibility:

Residents in northern Colorado Springs were told to evacuate Friday afternoon as fire crews worked to control a grassfire fueled by intense winds.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued about 1:15 p.m. for The Farm subdivision in Colorado Springs.

Multiple fire trucks were sent to the fire, burning near I-25 and Interquest Parkway, about 12:45 p.m., Colorado Springs fire department said in a tweet. The “heavy fire” was burning in an area with “heavy fuels,” the department said. 

Winds near the fire were recorded between 20 to 35 mph, with gusts exceeding gusts 50 mph, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.  The wind is expected to let up through the afternoon.

Videos posted to social media showed tall flames and plumes of dark, gray smoke near several trees and grass fields. The humidity levels near the fire were “bone dry” at 5%, NWS said. 

Fire agencies and weather experts warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions Friday due to high winds, warm temperatures and dry vegetation. 

A single spark could spread rapidly and be difficult if not impossible to control along the Front Range, the National Weather Service said. 

An estimate of the fire was not immediately available. 

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

Olivia Prentzel

