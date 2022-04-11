Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Coloradans

Colorado lawmakers pass bill making Juneteenth a state holiday

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free

The Associated Press
7:51 PM MDT on Apr 11, 2022
Members of the Caribbean Student Coalition march during a parade to mark Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Denver. Several events were being staged around the Mile High City as well as nationwide to commemorate June 19, 1865, when African-Americans in Texas learned of their freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado lawmakers have passed a bill designating Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., as an official state holiday, and Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign it.

The House on Monday overwhelming passed legislation recognizing the June 19 paid holiday, Colorado Politics reports. It easily passed the Senate in March.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. It was two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The federal government made it an official holiday last year.

Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, and at least nine states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday.

“We have to reckon with our very tough past of slavery and what this country was built upon. But we also have to honor the freedoms that have come and the liberation that is here,” said Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, a bill sponsor.

Juneteenth would be Colorado’s 11th state holiday, with most schools and state offices closed.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Activists stand by fired Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson

City Manager Jim Twombly has said Wilson was fired because of concerns about her leadership and management, although he credited her for her outreach work

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
3 hours ago

Colorado lawmakers pass bill making Juneteenth a state holiday

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free

Coloradans
The Associated Press
3 hours ago

A rideshare company is transporting Colorado at-risk students. What rules should apply?

Education
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
3 hours ago

The dominant theme at Colorado Republicans’ state assembly: election conspiracies

GOP delegates to the state assembly picked candidates who baselessly question the results of the 2020 presidential election — and even cast doubt on the assembly results themselves

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
,
Shannon Najmabadi
, and
Sandra Fish
12:39 PM MDT

See more stories